Protests in Cordoba End With Clashes and Arrests

Protests in Cordoba, Argentina, turned violent on Wednesday, December 21, as clashes arose between the police and protesters, according to local media reports.

In footage filmed by X user @Ferbrown_, protesters can be heard insulting police officers. The officers can be seen using shields and tear gas and arresting several demonstrators.

Pagina 12 reported that the protest began after the newly appointed President Javier Milei announced a controversial decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) aiming “for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy.”

The decree, published in the Official Gazette, lays out plans to privatize large segments of the economy, and eliminate many regulations. Credit: @Ferbrown_ via Storyful