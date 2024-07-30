Protests erupt across Venezuela as Maduro claims election win

STORY: Protests erupted across Venezuela Monday, shortly after sitting President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner in a disputed election.

Their results were met with doubt in Washington and beyond and independent pollsters have called the official numbers implausible.

In the Caracas neighborhood of El Valle and the city of Maracay, police fired tear gas while protesters blocked roads.

A large statue of late president Hugo Chavez, a mentor to Maduro, was torn down in the city of Coro.

And in the pro-government stronghold of Catia, there was a traditional 'cacerolazo' protest banging pots and pans.

“I came to the street, we want freedom. We are tired of this government, we want a change. We want to be free in Venezuela. We want our families to return here, we don’t want them to leave anymore. We want to be free with our families.”

The United States in 2018 called Maduro’s re-election at that time to be fraudulent.

His most recent win cements his third term in office, and extends the socialist party's 25-year-rule.

Throughout the years, Maduro has presided over an economic collapse, the migration of about a third of the population and sanctions imposed by the U.S.

The Venezuelan electoral authority said Maduro won 51% of the vote on Sunday.

But independent pollsters say it was a decisive win for opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has repeatedly warned against bloodshed.

However on TV Monday evening, Maduro claimed paid agitators assaulted electoral agency offices.

“We are familiar with this movie and we know how to face these situations and how to defeat the violent.”

Shortly after the results of Sunday's election were announced, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the opposition won 73.2% of the voting tallies.

Maduro's rival, the former diplomat Gonzalez, spoke to an audience:

"We have in our hands the tallies that demonstrate our categorical and mathematically irreversible victory."

The opposition's numbers are sharply different to the country's electoral commission, which called the election for Maduro with 51% of the vote.

Machado called on supporters to gather in front of UN offices in Caracas on Tuesday, while Maduro's campaign manager has called on their supporters to march Tuesday as well.

Venezuela’s defense minister has warned against allowing a repeat of the "terrible situations of 2014, 2017 and 2019".

In those years, anti-government protesters took to the streets and hundreds were killed.