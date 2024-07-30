Protests Erupt in Southport Following Deadly Knife Attacks

Protests erupted in Southport, UK, on Tuesday, July 30, a day after a man attacked multiple children and adults in the area, resulting in the deaths of three children.

Footage posted to X shows crowds of people, and black smoke and flames near Southport mosque on Tuesday evening.

The protests followed a vigil for the three victims in the area, local media reported. A 17-year old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday night, Merseyside Police appealed for information after several officers were injured, cars set alight, and shops looted in the town.

“This is completely unacceptable. We’re gathering evidence & those responsible will be brought to justice,” police said. Credit: @ThePurpleYoda1 via Storyful

