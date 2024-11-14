Protests erupts in Peru ahead of APEC summit

STORY: :: Protests erupt in Peru over rising extortion

and insecurity ahead of the APEC summit there

:: November 13, 2024

:: Lima, Peru

Protesters faced off with the riot police as a march approached the Congress building. A parallel march at the San Martin Square also saw tense moments between protesters who attempted to climb a monument guarded by riot police.

Meanwhile, at the National Palace, President Dina Boluarte awarded President of Vietnam Luong Cuong with the Order of the Sun to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations in the first official visit to Peru of a Vietnamese head of state.

APEC members, from Canada to Thailand, account for almost half of world trade. The forum was founded in Canberra in 1989 as an informal dialogue forum to promote regional economic integration. It initially had 12 members and expanded to 21.