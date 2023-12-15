Proud Boy Who Threw Rock At Capitol Doors On Jan. 6 Sentenced To 5 Years

A Florida Proud Boy who claimed he was trying to help police on Jan. 6, 2021, by throwing a rock at the Capitol doors was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Anthony Sargent, 47, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony charge of civil disorder and six misdemeanor charges including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

The day of the Capitol attack, Sargent could be seen on video repeatedly throwing a rock at the Capitol doors and encouraging others to attack the building. Sargent also “physically separated a law enforcement officer” from a rioter and “prevented the officer from apprehending the rioter,” according to the Justice Department.

Law enforcement eventually identified Sargent through videos, his cell phone data, social media history and tattoos on his knuckles. Investigators also discovered Sargent’s affiliation with the neo-fascist gang the Proud Boys through a HuffPost video, charging documents show.

During his sentencing, Sargent attempted to downplay his role in the violence, telling U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich that he was trying to help police officers when he repeatedly threw a rock at the Capitol doors. Friedrich called the claim “laughable.”

“To say he broke glass to get inside [the Capitol] to help people ... I’m not buying that story at all,” Friedrich said, according to a reporter in the courtroom.

Though prosecutors had asked for a 46-month sentence for Sargent, Friedrich raised the sentence to 60 months.

Sargent joins a growing list of Proud Boys who have been sentenced for their role in the attack.