Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders, jailed over January 6, are freed by President Trump

Former Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio, who was jailed for 22 years for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots, has been released from prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Tarrio, who warned of a second US civil war, was handed the longest sentence for any Capitol Riots defendant for his role in planning the insurrection that sought to stop Joe Biden's 2020 victory being certified.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militant Oath Keepers group, has also been freed from prison after his 18-year sentence was commuted.

President Trump has frequently referred to those jailed over January 6 as "hostages" and on his first day back in the White House, he issued a sweeping clemency order, granting pardons to more than 1,500 defendants.

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio

"No quarter. Raise the black flag," Tarrio had raged online in November 2020, angry at Mr Biden's election win. He wanted Mr Trump to remain in office, so he and others hatched a plan, one that culminated in the storming of the Capitol.

Now Tarrio has received a full pardon from President Trump and has been released from prison.

"This marks a pivotal moment in our client's life, and it symbolises a turning point for our nation," Nayib Hassan said in a statement.

"We are optimistic for the future, as we now turn the page on this chapter, embracing new possibilities and opportunities."

Read more: How four Proud Boys secretly planned to overthrow American democracy

Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola

Fellow Proud Boys Biggs, Rehl and Nordean were put on trial alongside Tarrio charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force (seditious conspiracy) and a number of other charges in relation to January 6.

US attorney Jason McCullough said in the days after the 2020 election the defendants had started "calling for action, calling for war, if their favoured candidate was not elected".

The prosecution revealed what they said was a secret Proud Boys internal plan entitled "1776 Returns", an incendiary document that laid out plans to take over buildings on January 6.

Biggs, Rehl and Nordean all played leadership roles in the Proud Boys and received some of the longest prison sentences of those sentenced over the riots: Nordean with 18 years, Biggs with 17 years and Rehl getting 15 years.

Pezzola, who was accused of assaulting former Capitol Police Officer Mark Ode by stealing his riot shield and using it to smash a window at the Capitol, was sentenced to 10 years.

All four have had their sentences commuted.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes

Rhodes, the founder of the militant Oath Keepers group, was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

While he did not enter the US Capitol building, he was convicted for plotting to use force against Congress to prevent the election certification.

Prosecutors at trial showed the jury encrypted messages, recordings and surveillance videos where Rhodes spoke about the prospect of a "bloody" civil war, and warned group members they may have to "rise up in insurrection" to defeat Mr Biden if Mr Trump did not act.

The former army paratrooper, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun, was jailed for 18 years but has now had his sentence commuted.

Like Tarrio, he also has now been freed from prison.

Kelly Meggs

Meggs, an Oath Keepers "chapter leader" from Florida was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

His wife Connie was also charged and convicted in a separate trial.

He was jailed for 12 years but had his sentence commuted by Mr Trump. His wife, like most of the January 6 defendants, received a pardon.

Kenneth Harrelson and Jessica Watkins

Oath Keepers associates Harrelson and Watkins went on trial alongside Rhodes and Kelly Meggs on criminal charges of seditious conspiracy.

While the jury acquitted them of that charge, they were convicted of a number of other crimes.

Watkins, a transgender woman who during the trial spoke openly about the struggles she faced with her identity while serving in the military, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison, while Harrelson received four years.

Both had their sentences commuted.

Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, Joseph Hackett and David Moerschel

Minuta, Vallejo, Hackett and Moerschel were a group of Oath Keepers who were put and trial and convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Their sentences - four-and-a-half years for Minuta, three years for Moerschel and Vallejo and 42 months for Hackett - were commuted by President Trump.