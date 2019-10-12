Proud Kenyans praise Kipchoge after marathon run

SHOWS: ELDORET, KENYA (OCTOBER 12, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. WIDE OF MASSIVE CROWD CHEERING

NAIROBI, KENYA (OCTOBER 12, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

2. PEOPLE DANCING AND CHANTING 'KIPCHOGE KIPCHOGE'

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NAIROBI RESIDENT, WANJIRU WANJIRU, SAYING:

"We don't even have the words to explain it, it is such a proud moment. We are super, super proud to be Kenyan, we came prepared to cheer him and he's done us proud, we are delighted."

4. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE CLAPPING AND CHEERING

ELDORET, KENYA (OCTOBER 12, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

5. (SOUNDBITE) (Swahili) ELDORET RESIDENT, MANDELA KIPLIMO, SAYING:

"We are very happy, all of us from Reift Valley and Kenyans as a whole, we are very happy. Just to implore our leaders to address the issue of stadiums, like the Kipchoge (Keino) stadium is dilapidated and today Kipchoge (Eliud) has shown the world that we are more than capable. But now, it is sad if people were to see that there is no proper stadium (training grounds) where he comes from."

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ELDORET RESIDENT, ELI KIMUTAI, SAYING:

"I'll be sharply moving to court on Monday to compel KRA(Kenya Revenue Authority) not to tax any single penny from Eliud Kipchoge's prize. I know he has worked hard for it, he has earned it outside the country and there is no need for the government the Kenyan government to tax Kichoge. So on Monday I will sharply move to Eldoret High Court."

7. VARIOUS OF CROWDS

STORY: Celebrations erupted all across Kenya on Saturday (October 12) after compatriot Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavour and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.

In his hometown Eldoret, thousands had gathered at the town centre where a giant screen showed the run.

In the capital Nairobi, traffic stopped with people gathering in bars and anywhere with television screens as national hero Kipchoge closed in on completing the stunning achievement.

Many Kenyans say they hope Kipchoge's victory will push the government in developing the country's athletic programme and infrastracture.

Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes.

It was regarded as the biggest achievement in athletics since Briton Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile in 1954 and was likened by Kipchoge himself to landing on the moon.

However, it was not recognised as a world record by the sport's governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as it was not in open competition and used rotating pacemakers.

