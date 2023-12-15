Will new service provider solve public transit woes in Brant County?

The County of Brant’s micro-transit system has received a lukewarm reception since its introduction in 2019.

It was intended to provide an affordable way for folks to get around the county and to appointments in Brantford.

However, the service didn’t deliver as residents would have hoped, with over half of local respondents displeased with the current system, according to a survey conducted by county staff in September.

Using a fleet of vans, the county-subsidized shared-ride model requires trips to be booked in advance.

But even then, it’s unreliable, according to three-quarters of survey respondents, who said they often experienced disruptions such as delays and unavailable drivers.

Mayor David Bailey told The Spectator that, “Trouble with the drivers and their attitude,” was a common complaint with the service, which was operated by Vaughan-based BTS Network.

While some drivers were professional, “there was no consistency to it,” he said.

The Spectator reached out to BTS, who did not immediately respond for comment.

As of Jan. 2, operations will be carried out by Via Transportation, a company headquartered in New York City and operating in over 650 communities, according to their website.

Coun. Lukas Oakley, a proponent of public transit, told The Spectator he is “very optimistic” about the new service, which has an increased budget to allow for more volume — particularly during peak hours — and a booking process aimed at better route optimization.

Oakley said the county will continue to explore additional transit options in the coming years — including conversations with the City of Brantford about intermunicipal transit and a comprehensive analysis of expanded transit options, like a fixed route transit.

Continuing to expand local transit will be “absolutely vital,” Oakley said, to support community growth, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and reliability on personal vehicles, and for “promoting equity amongst all residents of the County of Brant.”

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator