Province expands secondary suite program to include PRRD

The province is expanding a program that provides funding to homeowners who want to create inexpensive rental units to include 16 regional districts, including Peace River.

The Secondary Suites Incentive Program (SSIP) aims to help homeowners create affordable housing in their communities.

The three-year pilot project was introduced in September 2023 and is scheduled to begin in 2024. It will support the delivery of 1,000 affordable rental units annually for three years.

According to a news release, the SSIP will provide approximately 3,000 homeowners with forgivable loans for as much as $40,000.

The loans will allow homeowners to create a new secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit (ADU). To qualify, the units must be rented below the market rate for at least five years.

"Rural homeowners who want to create a rental suite and people looking for affordable homes in rural B.C. will have more options,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.

"The housing crisis affects all corners of the province. Giving people more options and support is important, and adding below-market rental suites and accessory units will help rural people and communities everywhere."

Districts are eligible for the program due to appropriate building by-laws, building permits, and inspection services that make them eligible for the SSIP pilot.

To help homeowners navigate the process for a secondary suite, the province released Home Suite Home, a comprehensive guide to building and managing a rental suite in British Columbia.

The province allocated as much as $91 million over three years for the pilot project, encouraging homeowners to develop new secondary suites in 2024.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca