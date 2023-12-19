Province plans major repairs for Seal Island Bridge while considering replacement

The Bluenose II sails under the Seal Island Bridge in June 2021. (Brittany Wentzell - image credit)

For 62 years, the Seal Island Bridge has been a vital connection for people travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway through Cape Breton.

But in the near future, that crossing could look very different.

The structure is the main thoroughfare for transport trucks accessing the ferry between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. It's also a busy route during peak tourism season.

Victoria County warden Bruce Morrison calls it "a critical piece of infrastructure" for the area.

But in recent years, the concrete substructure has been cracking and crumbling, in part due to the way concrete was made in the 1960s. The steel superstructure has also had issues with cracks and rust.

The Department of Public Works released a cost-benefit analysis on Tuesday looking at options for extending the life of the bridge by between 25 and 50 years or replacing it entirely.

The report was done by COWI, the same engineering firm behind the decking replacement project on the Angus L. MacDonald bridge in Halifax, also known as "The Big Lift."

Several options for replacement can be found in the report but the top-ranked ones involve building a bridge beside the current bridge. Criteria for ranking include longevity of the structure, costs during its lifetime, social implications to people impacted by the project and more.

The highest ranked option according to COWI is a concrete bridge built near the existing bridge.

The highest ranked option according to COWI is a concrete bridge built near the existing bridge. (COWI)

One design would look similar to the original bridge. The other would be a concrete structure similar to the Confederation Bridge.

The second top ranked option is a bridge made with concrete and steel similar to the current bridge and placed nearby.

The second top ranked option is a bridge made with concrete and steel similar to the current bridge and placed nearby. (COWI)

The idea of building a new bridge near the existing bridge got the seal of approval from Morrison, who doesn't want to see the bridge closed for an extended period.

"For a lot of people it would be a major inconvenience," he said.

Morrison has heard from residents who are concerned about the deteriorating state of the bridge as well the possibility of traffic disruptions while it is repaired or replaced, he said.

Story continues

"As long as they make it comprehensive and deal with the residents and the businesses that will be affected and they start the process early and it's inclusive, that's what I would like to see," said Morrison.

A decision has yet to be made on whether to replace the bridge or repair it so it can be used for another 25 to 50 years.

"We have to sit down with our consultant and look at the highest-ranked options and then we have to look at the design, look at the preferred method to deliver the project," said Don Maillet, executive director of highway planning, design and construction for the Department of Public Works.

According to COWI's report, the estimated cost for rehabilitation ranges from $380 million to extend the life of the bridge by 25 years, to $430 million for 50 years. The cost of a new bridge ranges from $270 million to $790 million, depending on the type of structure built and where it's located.

In the meantime, Public Works is undertaking a project to extend the bridge's life by 15 years, which would buy time to replace the bridge or start a larger rehabilitation project. According to the province, that work alone will cost tens of millions of dollars.

One tender to improve steel trusses on the bridge closes Dec. 20. More tenders are expected to be released in 2024 and 2025, with a target of completing construction in 2027.

Construction will begin sometime in the new year. The bridge is not expected to close but there will be disruptions, including lane closures.

MORE TOP STORIES