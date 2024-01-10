Provincial data error clouds ER picture at Canso hospital

CANSO — A “data entry error” in last year’s final report on the performance of emergency departments in Nova Scotia is raising more questions about conditions on the ground at Canso’s Eastern Memorial Hospital (EMH).

Replying to questions about the reported 8.5-hour wait time at EMH – more than 50 per cent longer than the provincial average – Nova Scotia Health [NSH] spokesperson Jennifer Lewandowski told The Journal on Jan. 2, “There was a data entry error and the [NSH] team needs some time to review the numbers and have the province update the report.”

The next day, she followed up, stating: “As you will see, on page 9 [of the Annual Accountability Report on Emergency Departments, 2022/23 released in mid-December], it now shows ‘time to provider’ is new and Eastern Memorial is now less than one hour.”

It was not clear how the error originally appeared in the document, why it wasn’t detected before being made public or even how the new information is correct. But, in an interview with The Journal last week, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said he had been made aware of the original mistake. “I can’t recall when or from whom, but yes,” he said.

On a separate, but related issue, according to the accountability report, EMH’s ED was closed 30 per cent of the time last year, up almost 15 percentage points from 2021/22.

Lewandowski reported, “Nova Scotians expect to have reliable emergency care available for them when they need it [and] government has made significant investments in this area over the last two years.”

She added: “This report reflects what was happening in our system last fiscal year, and a lot of progress has been made since then. Some efforts to provide more care outside of EDs [include]: pharmacy primary care clinics, mobile clinics, virtual care, [the] Your Health NS app, and ... urgent treatment centres.”

Last year, Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour replaced its underperforming ER with an urgent care centre, providing same-day, appointment-only-based treatment for non-life-threatening conditions or ailments – simple fractures and limb sprains; mild abdominal pain, muscle strains, sprains, asthma, headaches, earaches, and mental health support; and minor infections, skin and eye irritations, lacerations and respiratory issues – at least two days a week.

Story continues

According to NSH’s public announcements, closures and wait times there have dropped.

Regarding the likelihood of implementing a similar model at EMH, Morrow said, “As a government, we’ve done some community consultations. We’ve talked about an urgent treatment centre in that facility. But what we’ve heard from residents is that they want the same ER model that they have now. There is no indication that they want to change.”

He added: “We will continue to recruit [staff] to the model that is already in place at EMH and continue to find innovative ways to support the community health care needs in that area ... We know that Canso needs a tailor-made solution.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal