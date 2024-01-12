Provisional hospital district budget approved by board

The approved 2024 provisional budget for the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District has a tax requisition increase of 28.2 per cent over 2023.

Directors approved the provisional budget with a tax requisition of $33,782,691, at their Dec. 12 board meeting. The year’s requisition is unchanged from what was projected in the 2023-2027 approved financial plan. The requisition results in an estimated tax rate of $44.45 per $100,000 based on 2023 assessments, a $9.19 per $100,000 increase compared to the 2023 tax rate.

The budget includes $3.57 million for capital equipment and minor capital projects at Nanaimo Regional Hospital District facilities, just over $6.2 million for debt payments and debt issue expenses in 2024 and an approximately $28.7 million transfer to reserve to help pay for Island Health’s priority infrastructure projects.

The current financial plan has approximately $48 million in reserves and incorporates an additional $257.1 million in reserve contributions between 2024 and 2028. The funds will go toward major projects including a new long-term care facility approved this year to be built in Lantzville and a new patient tower and cardiac catheterization lab at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital which has yet to be supported by the province to proceed to the concept planning stage.

Island Health has retained a consultant to complete a feasibility study for the cardiac catheterization lab, which will consider locations inside the hospital as well as mobile unit options. Earlier this year the province announced it would fund the cost of a cancer centre for which a business plan was submitted to the Ministry of Health in October and is awaiting approval from the treasury board.

Typically hospital districts provide 40 per cent of funding for capital projects while the provincial government provides 60 per cent.

Island Health will present its formal annual minor capital equipment/project funding request to the NRHD board in January 2024; a revised budget will be presented in February.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder