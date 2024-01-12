New PS5 DualSense controller with 12 hours' battery life appears online

A new PS5 controller briefly appeared on the EE store in the UK (Yelim Lee / AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest gripe some players have about the PS5 DualSense controller is the battery life.

Indeed, it’s easy to overlook the six to eight hours of juice the gamepad offers when that dreaded low-battery warning interrupts a Fortnite sesh.

If you’re tired of constantly plugging in to play, good news may be on the horizon. A new PS5 controller that could provide up to 12 hours of battery life has been spotted online.

The PS5 DualSense V2, as it’s known, was briefly listed on the EE Store in the UK, Best Buy’s website, and Walmart Canada.

So what’s new? Well, the design looks the same, unless all three stores are using a placeholder image of the original DualSense. And, apparently, a charging station comes with it, allowing you to charge two controllers at the same time. As for the price, it was listed as $89 in Canada and may cost roughly the same in the UK due to the extras.

But, it’s the battery life that is the big draw here. According to the Best Buy listing, the new DualSense has an “exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge” that “supports long gaming sessions.”

Hopefully, that applies to whatever game you’re playing, including PS5 titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and GTA 5, which take full advantage of the pad’s features.

PS5 DualSense V2 Controller with improved battery life seen on the Best Buy website! 👀



- “Exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge, supports long gaming sessions”https://t.co/4JtxfR0Q4e pic.twitter.com/eTvINRUJ0q — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 11, 2024

You see, the DualSense comes loaded with bells and whistles, from vibrating motors to rear buttons that provide resistance to built-in speakers. Unless you manually turn them off, these features will drain your battery when they’re being used.

As a result, the controller’s battery life can easily drop to the lower end of the average. Many players also commit the cardinal sin of leaving their PS5 on even when it’s idle – meaning the DualSense will stay on, too.

PS5 DualSense battery-saving tips

Thankfully, there are ways you can save battery. Just head into your PS5 settings, scroll down to Accessories, followed by Controllers, to start tweaking what your DualSense can do.

Here, you can turn down or switch off the vibration and trigger settings, adjust the speaker volume, and dim the brightness of the controller’s indicators.

In addition, you can set your PS5 DualSense to turn off automatically after a set period of time. To do so, go to settings, select system, followed by power saving, and then choose from the 10, 30, or 60 minutes option. Your controller will now turn off by itself if not used within the specified period.