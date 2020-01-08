PSA: Amazon Is Having A Rare Sale On Flywheel's At-Home Bike And Equipment

From House Beautiful

Flywheel's at-home exercise bike is on sale for $700 off at Amazon today only.

Normally $1699 to $1999, the bike and equipment are available for 35 to 41% off.

Flywheel's spinning cleats and exercise mat are also on sale at Amazon today.



In my opinion, there are very few workouts that can rival a good spin class. Not only can you squeeze in a sweaty, incredibly rewarding workout in record time, but its pulse-pumping playlist also has the power to put you in a great mood all day long.

Problem is, whether you want to ride with your favorite instructor or are on the hunt for a themed playlist, a great spin class isn't always conducive with your schedule. If you want to carve out some more time for spinning in 2020—but don't want to compromise your day-to-day routine—you're in luck. Right now, Amazon is having a big sale on Flywheel's at-home bike.

The bike and two-month subscription normally cost $1,699—and the bike, subscription, and optional tablet are sold for $1,999—but you can currently score both models for $700 less than their typical asking price (that's 41% in savings for the $1,699 version and 35% for the $1,999 !). Sure, this bike is by no means cheap but, when you realize an individual class costs $36, you'll save yourself a lot of money in the long run.

Similar to the bikes you find at your local studio, Flywheel's at-home option boasts clip-in pedals, two weighted bars, and an easy-to-use knob to adjust your torque. The twist? This option features a built-in screen and WiFi connectivity so you can stream live and pre-recorded classes any day, any time. Translation? You can take a Flywheel class without leaving your house. Um, yes please. To sweeten the deal, you can score a complimentary two-month subscription when you buy the bike. With thousands of classes to choose from, you'll be in no shortage of options.



Now, all you need to do is add this bike to the cart—oh, and pick up some spinning cleats. Fortunately, Amazon's also having a sale on Flywheel's spinning cleats and exercise mat. Tapping back has never been so easy.

