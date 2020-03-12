PSG players celebrate with fans after win in empty stadium

SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (MARCH 11, 2020) (PARIS ST GERMAIN - ACCESS ALL)

1. PARIS ST GERMAIN PLAYERS ON STANDS LOOKING AT CROWD OF FANS GATHERED TO CELEBRATE

2. FLARES/ SUPPORTERS

3. PLAYERS JUMPING AND CHANTING

4. PLAYERS SINGING

5. SUPPORTERS AND FLARES

STORY: Paris St Germain players climbed up a Parc des Princes stand overlooking the street where thousands of fans waited for them after they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals in an empty stadium amid coronavirus fears on Wednesday (March 11).

The French champions beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to secure a 3-2 aggregative victory and erase memories of embarrassing last-16 exits against Barcelona and Manchester United in 2017 and 2019.

The wild celebrations demonstrated PSG's relief after traumatic recent exits from Europe's most prestigious club competition at the last-16 stage.