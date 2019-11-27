PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 at Real Madrid

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 26, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING:

"Yes, it was a great match from the team. I think we keep growing and we have to be happy with the match. Then we can't be happy with the final result, players are not happy with the final result, but nothing happens. We have to be happy for what we did for almost 85 minutes, or 80."

2. WHITE FLASH

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING:

"I think we performed much better tonight than in the first leg, when they were better. But today it was like that. Then, as I say, every once in a while football can be cruel, but we have to accept it. However, we are happy with what we did because we keep growing."

4. WHITE FLASH

5. (SOUNDBITE) (French) PARIS SAINT GERMAIN COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING:

"Real were a much better team over a long period. It was very difficult for us to find spaces and take decisions. We played very complicated, not very fast, we didn't play simply and without confidence, which is needed to play here. Real Madrid played very very strongly, with a lot of confidence and they proved why they are the team that won (the Champions League) three times in four years."

STORY: Real Madrid underlined their return to top form with a spectacular Champions League display at home to Paris St Germain on Tuesday (November 26), but they still had to settle for a 2-2 draw after two late strikes secured top spot in Group A for the French side.

Real had sealed their place in the knockout stages for a record-extending 23rd successive year thanks to Club Bruges' 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier, while PSG had also already qualified.

Yet with top spot on the line, as well as pride after PSG had crushed Real 3-0 back in September, both sides played with the passion, skill and commitment of a blockbuster knockout tie, serving up a thrilling game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane was annoyed that his side could not toast their sizzling display with a victory but paid tribute to his players and said football sometime can be "very cruel."

PSG's fightback added to concern in the stands after Real winger Eden Hazard hobbled off in the second half with an ankle injury, although substitute Gareth Bale almost snatched a winner when he struck the post in added time from a free kick.

Zidane added that Hazard, who has burst into a form after a slow start to life at Real, had twisted his ankle but did not give any more details on the injury.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel praised his goalkeeper, former Real stopper Keylor Navas, and said Real's game was much better during almost all the match, but added they proved to have mentality and that they never gave away the match.

Real were cruising in the first half but the game looked set to be shaken up when PSG were awarded a penalty and Courtois was shown a red card for hauling down Mauro Icardi in the area.

But the referee overturned both decisions following a VAR review, and awarded Real a free kick instead for a foul on Marcelo in the build-up. Tuchel said the VAR should have not called the referee to review the play.

PSG top Group A with 13 points from five games while Real are second on eight. Club Bruges, who Real visit in their final game next month, are third on three points, while Galatasaray, who will travel to PSG, are bottom with two.