PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach quarters

"Controlling the match and scoring a goal, that was excellent up to this moment. After the goal, we lost the ball a little too easily, and we lost possession of the ball a little. But we had a second goal, there were moments, minutes where we suffered, but we always suffered together."

"The last moments, the last five minutes, we know that there are more things more important than football, we know that, but in the last moments, we really didn't want to lose. that was absolutely clear, I hate losing, and it was hard against Dortmund."

STORY: Paris St Germain put their Champions League last-16 traumas behind them as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday (March 11) to reach the quarter-finals, although no fans were in the stadium to witness the achievement.

Neymar and Juan Bernat scored before halftime to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for PSG after a game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48 in France.

The result eased painful memories of 2017, when PSG were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by Barcelona after letting slip a 4-0 advantage, and of last season when they lost to Manchester United on away goals after a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

The French champions reached the last eight for the first time since 2016 as Dortmund finished with 10 men following Emre Can's sending-off in the dying minutes.

Following their win, PSG players climbed up a Parc des Princes stand overlooking the street where thousands of fans waited for them and joined in the jubilant celebration.