PSG Soccer Star Celebrates Arm-in-Arm With Fans Barred From Stadium Over Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in an eerily silent Parc des Princes stadium on March 11. Fans were barred from the Paris stadium as a precaution against COVID-19.

However, in the aftermath of the victory, PSG players led celebrations from a balcony at the stadium with thousands of fans who had gathered outside.

One PSG player, Layvin Kurzawa, even went down to ground level to celebrate arm-in-arm with supporters.

Footage shot by French reporter Matthieu Brandely shows the player jumping up and down in celebration with fans before retreating back behind a line of police officers.

Kurzawa himself shared Brandely’s footage of the event, tweeting that joining the fans was “the least” he could do after their support for the team. “HERE IS PARIS,” Kurzawa added in all caps. Credit: Matthieu Brandely via Storyful