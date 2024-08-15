PSP traffic stops

Latest Stories
- People
Ex-University of Kentucky Student Pleads Guilty After Racist Attack of Black Student Was Caught on Video
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
- The State
SC woman’s fiancé was charged with murder. Then police found what she hid inside her body
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
- People
La. Woman Who Helped Her Boyfriend After He Killed His 3 Kids in Fire Is Attacked in Courtroom
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
- CBC
Butter stolen from 2 stores in Guelph
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
- Associated Press
Trucking company owner pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed 7 bikers
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
- The Canadian Press
Germany reportedly issues 1st arrest warrant related to 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
- People
Suspected Serial Killer Arrested 47 Years After Multiple Women Were Found Dead in Calif. Motels
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
- PA Media: UK News
‘Keyboard warrior’ jailed for posting mosque message after Southport deaths
A 53-year-old woman who lived a ‘quiet, sheltered life’ has been jailed for 15 months.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Police solve 1985 murder of UT Arlington student Terri McAdams. Killer died by suicide
Terri McAdams, a 22-year-old UT Arlington student, was found beaten to death inside her apartment on Valentine’s Day 1985. DNA analysis has now confirmed the killer’s identity.
- CBC
What we know about the 2 men accused of shooting Good Samaritan in fatal carjacking
One of the men accused of murdering Rocky View County worker Colin Hough last week was on bail while the other had just finished a prison sentence for crimes that closely align with the allegations faced in the fatal carjacking, CBC News has learned.Court records reveal new details about the two suspects' involvement with police, the courts and prison.Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with last Tuesday's fatal carjacking, while Elija
- CNN
Judge removes election-denying lawyer from Dominion defamation case for ‘egregious misconduct’
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
- People
Man Charged with Murder of 15-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished in 2017
The teen girl was allegedly brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother to live on the suspect's farm, police say
- KOCO - Oklahoma City Videos
Body cam video: Edmond officers find 2 toddlers at home alone after mom went to work
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Lexington man was already in prison, now he’ll spend decades more behind bars. Here’s why
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
- PA Media: UK News
Girl, 13, convicted over disorder ‘punched and kicked’ outside hotel, CPS says
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
- United Press International
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
- People
Scott Peterson Breaks His Silence: ‘I Was an A-Hole’ to Laci—But 'I Didn’t Kill My Wife’ (Exclusive)
For the first time in more than 20 years, the convicted murderer of Laci Peterson speaks out in the new Peacock documentary 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson'
- People
Pregnant Wife Tried to Save Husband Who'd Been Shot While Protecting Her & Kids. He Died in Her Arms: Family
Osvaldo Casas, 37, died a day after his car was allegedly vandalized, police say
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Election Official Immediately Spews Conspiracies After Conviction
Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru
- The Canadian Press
A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison, making him the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.