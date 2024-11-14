Psst, You Can Now Delete AND Edit Your BuzzFeed Comments

For yearrrrs, the BuzzFeed comment section has been full of users asking for one thing...

BuzzFeed

We get it! Sometimes there are moments when you could really use an edit or delete button — like when your cat runs across the keyboard:

BuzzFeed

Orrrr when you make a silly little typo:

BuzzFeed

Well, the day has finally come: you can now delete AND edit your BuzzFeed comments!

HBO

You may have noticed it on your desktop, but we’re happy to report that all logged-in users can now delete and edit comments from desktop, mobile, and our IOS app! 🥳

How do you do it? Just click on the three dots to the right of your comment and select "delete"!

BuzzFeed

Once your comment disappears into the void, you'll see this message instead:

BuzzFeed

Or you can edit your comment instead:

BuzzFeed

Aaand that's it! Happy commenting!