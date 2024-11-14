Psst, You Can Now Delete AND Edit Your BuzzFeed Comments

For yearrrrs, the BuzzFeed comment section has been full of users asking for one thing...

Comments discussing the lack of an edit/delete button on Buzzfeed: "Oops nvm, I misunderstood" - Maggot; "Ignore previous, can’t delete" - Kathryna456a720b8; "This was supposed to be a reply" - Sstege11573
BuzzFeed

We get it! Sometimes there are moments when you could really use an edit or delete button — like when your cat runs across the keyboard:

BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

Orrrr when you make a silly little typo:

Online comment section showing a user correcting their own typo from "to" to "too" and mentioning BuzzFeed needs a delete button
BuzzFeed

Well, the day has finally come: you can now delete AND edit your BuzzFeed comments!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus excitedly gestures with her hands and mouth open in a still from Veep. Tony Hale stands behind her with his hands near his mouth, appearing surprised
HBO

You may have noticed it on your desktop, but we’re happy to report that all logged-in users can now delete and edit comments from desktop, mobile, and our IOS app! 🥳

How do you do it? Just click on the three dots to the right of your comment and select "delete"!

Screenshot of a social media post by Taylor Owens saying "to easy," with options to like, hide replies, and delete
BuzzFeed

Once your comment disappears into the void, you'll see this message instead:

Text box showing "This comment has been removed by the user." with an option to add a reply
BuzzFeed

Or you can edit your comment instead:

BuzzFeed comment correction shown. Incorrect "your" edited to correct "you're."
BuzzFeed

Aaand that's it! Happy commenting!

Miranda Cosgrove's character sits at a desk, smiling at a computer screen. The screen shows a "Delete" prompt. Captions display the word "INTERESTING."
Netflix

