Psst, You Can Now Delete AND Edit Your BuzzFeed Comments
For yearrrrs, the BuzzFeed comment section has been full of users asking for one thing...
We get it! Sometimes there are moments when you could really use an edit or delete button — like when your cat runs across the keyboard:
Orrrr when you make a silly little typo:
Well, the day has finally come: you can now delete AND edit your BuzzFeed comments!
You may have noticed it on your desktop, but we’re happy to report that all logged-in users can now delete and edit comments from desktop, mobile, and our IOS app! 🥳
How do you do it? Just click on the three dots to the right of your comment and select "delete"!
Once your comment disappears into the void, you'll see this message instead:
Or you can edit your comment instead:
Aaand that's it! Happy commenting!