Psychic Medium Matt Fraser and Wife Alexa Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Our Biggest Dreams Are Coming True' (Exclusive)

The couple are already parents to son Royce, whom they welcomed in August 2022

Kelsi-Mariah Orseman Matt Fraser and wife Alexa are expecting their second baby together.

Matt Fraser's family is expanding!

The psychic medium, 33, and wife Alexa, 26, are expecting their second baby together in March, a rep for the couple shares exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Royce.

“I was home alone. Matt was on tour and I felt the most random urge to take a pregnancy test, not thinking anything would come of it," says Alexa, who is 14 weeks along, of the moment she found out about her pregnancy. "I was still very far from my menstrual cycle (if it was even going to be missed). I tested and saw the faintest line and was absolutely shocked."

She continues, "I knew the only way to confirm it was with a digital test. Sure enough, I took one and it was positive!"

Kelsi-Mariah Orseman Matt Fraser and wife Alexa with their son Royce.

Filled with joy, Alexa spent the rest of her night sharing the news with Matt and their close relatives, and as it turns out, helpful spirits seemed to have played a role.

"I was so excited I called Matt right away on tour and told him the news!" she recalls. "That night I called close family to tell them the news, and my stepsister shared that the night before I tested she had a dream of her Dad — my late stepfather who passed in July of 2023 – holding, rocking, and singing to a baby."

"She had no idea whose baby it was," Alexa explains, "but I knew without a doubt he was the one who sent us our new little bundle of joy.”

Sharing his excitement, Matt tells PEOPLE, “Since Alexa and I met, we always talked about having our own big family."

Kelsi-Mariah Orseman Matt Fraser and wife Alexa with son Royce.

"We were blessed enough to welcome our first baby Royce in 2022, who changed our life for the better. We have had the time of our lives raising him, and we knew we wanted to give him a sibling," he continues. "Now that it’s happening we feel like our biggest dreams are coming true, together."

The couple can't wait to watch Royce grow into the role of big brother. "Royce is such an amazing and special little boy, and Alexa and I know he is going to make such a great big brother," Matt says.

He adds, "We can’t wait for more unconditional love to enter our entire family in welcoming this new baby! It’s truly a love like no other and we know this new addition is going to make our little family happier than ever.”

Alexa shares that the couple will find out the sex of baby No. 2 this weekend. "We are so thrilled to share it with our closest family and friends this weekend at our gender reveal party, which will then be announced to the world the upcoming week!”



