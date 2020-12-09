Alek Minassian wanted to kill 100 people, but 'satisfied' with 10 deaths, court hears

TORONTO — The man who killed 10 pedestrians in Toronto's van attack wanted to kill 100 people in order to "set a world record," court heard Wednesday.

Despite not achieving his goal on April 23, 2018, Alek Minassian told Dr. Percy Wright, a forensic psychologist based at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, that he felt "very happy and excited" people were talking about what he had done.

The psychologist said Minassian told him if he killed 100 people, he would be atop an online leaderboard of mass killers that he looked at often.

"He stated despite not meeting his goal of 100, he was satisfied with a count of 10 and he 'had not wasted anything, I was effective enough,'” Wright wrote in his report, part of which was read out at Minassian's trial.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues that the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial as he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Court has heard that Minassian wanted to commit his attack downtown, but became nervous while at a red light at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in the city's north end.

That's where he began his attack, driving the van through a group of people on the sidewalk of that intersection, killing two.

"He said if his kill count was high, he would not be viewed as a failure or a screwup that never got promoted and thought of as weird," Wright wrote in his report.

"He stated that rather than die in obscurity as a weird person he would be a celebrity of sorts."

Wright interviewed Minassian on four occasions in the fall of 2019, meeting for about 10 hours in total the Toronto South Detention Centre.

The psychologist testified Tuesday that Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.

Minassian said he wanted to shoot up his high school and kill people who bullied him and spare those he liked, court has heard. But he never went through with it, in part, because he didn't know how to get a gun, the trial has heard.

Wright said Minassian fantasized about school shootings to work through his anger.

But Minassian's thought process shifted a bit in 2018, Wright said.

"It became more of an emphasis on leaving his mark in history and not being known as someone completely ineffectual," Wright said.

He said Minassian's autism spectrum disorder was a factor in why Minassian committed the attack.

"One of the real tragedies of having a mental disorder is it can be a real burden to bear and can contribute to an offence, but it doesn't necessarily rob you of the ability to know what’s wrong," Wright said.

The trial previously heard from a psychiatrist testifying for the defence that Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people.

Dr. Alexander Westphal said, however, that a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one.

Another forensic psychiatrist has said Minassian did not meet the test to be found not criminally responsible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

  • Caregivers face massive stress looking after ailing loved ones during the pandemic, report shows

    Caring for an aging mother with severe dementia is both a physically and emotionally daunting task in the most ordinary of circumstances.    Add a global pandemic, and the task also becomes an extremely lonely one.   This is what Aimee Roberto discovered when she found herself caring for her 82-year-old mother alone in March when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Within weeks, Roberto’s mother lost her personal support worker, who usually cared for her a few hours each day. She also lost her private support worker, who had to juggle another job at a long-term-care facility.   Roberto suddenly became the primary caregiver for her mother, while also parenting two teenagers and working a full-time job in human resources.    “It was very strenuous,” Roberto said. “At a certain point I fell into a little bit of a depression because I felt like I was being pulled in so many different directions.”   “I felt like I was the only one going through all of this.”   A new report out of the Ontario Caregivers Organization (OCO) reveals Roberto is not alone in struggling with an onslaught of caregiving duties with minimal support amidst the pandemic. More than half of caregivers surveyed in Ontario, or 52 per cent, said they’ve found it stressful to manage their own emotions as they cared for their loved ones.   The OCO report, released Wednesday, also revealed the pandemic has left the onus on caregivers to provide emotional support for those they’re caring for, which has led to the neglect of their own mental health. Physical distancing measures have meant caregivers aren’t able to receive social and emotional support elsewhere, and half of caregivers said they are in dire need of a break.   The results were obtained by surveying 825 caregivers in Ontario, aged 16 or older from Sept. 10 to 25. There are more than 3.3 million caregivers across the province — defined as people who provide support to loved ones without pay for many reasons, including frailty, palliative care, long-term illness, physical or mental disability or age-related conditions.   Amy Coupal, CEO of the Ontario Caregiver Organization, said COVID-19 has created unprecedented stress for caregivers across the province, as it has forced them to navigate a fuller plate of responsibilities with fewer supports.   “Caregivers are concerned about infection control, keeping themselves safe and the person they’re caring for safe,” Coupal said. “They’re also adapting to availability of programs and services, and how that may have evolved.”   Nearly half of caregivers surveyed, or 48 per cent, were also either born outside of Canada, or their parents were born outside of Canada, forcing them to navigate caregiving resources in the country for the first time. This includes Roberto, who lives in Ajax but whose mother is originally from the Philippines.   Like many, the strain of Roberto’s caregiving duties was felt early on in the pandemic. Her mornings included a tricky balance between preparing breakfast for her mother and checking her mother’s blood pressure and sugar, all before logging on to her work from home.    Roberto did this through ongoing self-doubt over whether she was qualified to care for her mother full-time.   “By April I was completely lost,” she said.    This prompted her to search for caregiver support services online, where she found a peer support group through the OCO. It was the first time she was able to connect with others in a similar situation and validate the struggles she had been feeling, she said.   But Roberto was still forced to take a three-month leave from work to care for her mother, as her job in human resources for a condo development company was deemed an essential service. Upon returning to work, Roberto said she wasn’t able to find a personal support worker for her mother through the province due to a shortage.    She only recently was able to afford a private live-in caregiver for her mother — the cost of which can average around $800 a week, far exceeding the benefits available for seniors like Roberto’s mother.   Financial barriers have added to the strain of Ontario caregivers over the course of the pandemic, according to the OCO’s report. Around 40 per cent feel more financial hardship, compared to 32 per cent who reported the same in 2019. A majority of caregivers — 80 per cent — are fully responsible for covering the expenses of the person for whom they are caring.   Coupal said the goal of the report — the third annual report of its kind — is to shine a spotlight on these challenges, especially as it is anticipated the number of caregivers across the province will grow as a result of the pandemic, and also due to Canada’s aging population.   As more Canadians are expected to step into the role of caregivers in the near future, Coupal said the hope is to make them aware of available resources. This includes access to a 24/7 helpline offered by the OCO, weekly support groups and mentorship programs.   For Roberto, the journey of caring for her mother through the pandemic has been an emotional one. Seeing her mother struggle through isolation, she said, has been just as emotionally straining as the scramble to juggle her caregiving responsibilities.   She is left with the realization that more personal support workers are desperately needed to help meet the needs of aging Canadians. Without that, Roberto said caregivers could benefit from more financial support to care for their loved ones.   “I don’t think people realize (these struggles) until they’re already in a crisis situation,” Roberto said. People should be prepared, she added, because they could one day find themselves in her shoes.   Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_Nadine Yousif, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    TORONTO — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.It is the third tie in the 82-year history of the award, presented annually by the Toronto Star. Media members across the country voted on the award Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif and Davies each received 18 votes with one vote going to one of the other finalists — soccer players Christine Sinclair and Kadeisha Buchanan and Denver Nuggets basketball star Jamal Murray.The most recent tie was in 1983 with wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen and hockey star Wayne Gretzky. “I am truly honoured and humbled to have been selected as the co-winner for the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy,” Davies said in a Soccer Canada release. “Canada welcomed me and my family and I am grateful for the opportunity to realize my dream of being a professional football player and representing Canada on the world stage. "Congratulations to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on his selection and for an incredible year and thank you to all of the media who voted for me. In this challenging year, it is nice to know that we were able to make Canadians proud with our accomplishments on and off the field.”Duvernay-Tardif, a McGill University medical school graduate, won the Super Bowl as a starter with the Chiefs before becoming the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.A native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Duvernay-Tardif chose to volunteer in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the pandemic's first wave.The 29-year-old Duvernay-Tardif was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday."When I opted out in July, my goal was to be here, my goal was to help and contribute," Duvernay-Tardif said Tuesday on a video conference. "I was part of a movement — thousands of people went back into long-term care facilities and hospitals. Retired nurses, doctors ... and I took a lot of pride in being part of that."And then to get those two major awards in the last 48 hours, it's really been an amazing feeling, to be honest. Because it kind of justifies your actions and your sacrifice."Duvernay-Tardif said it was an honour to share the award with Davies, who he called "the best athlete Canada has ever produced." He also wants to share the award with the health care workers battling COVID-19 outside the spotlight."I think it's important to acknowledge all the health care workers who have been working really hard on the front line, and I'm accepting this award in their name for sure."The 20-year-old Davies became the first Canadian to win a Champions League men's title.In June, Davies was named Bundesliga rookie of the year in voting by fans, clubs and the media. Kicker magazine, a German sports magazine that focuses mainly on football, included him in its Bundesliga team of the season.Last week, ESPN ranked Davies as the second-best left fullback in the world, behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson.Davies was named the top Canadian male soccer player for 2020 last week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • B.C. premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.Henry is set to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday."Let's make the coming weeks our 'winter break' by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk."The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety," he says in a news release.The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry's order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol. Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Oromocto students walk out of classes to protest "daily" acts of racism

    Students marched out of their classes at OHS on Tuesday afternoon to protest the racism Black students and other students of colour are dealing with at the school.Nearly 150 students gathered in a field where they took in speeches, poems, and personal experiences from classmates about the racist behaviours they've been enduring. "Like calling me a monkey, calling me the N-word, asking to touch my hair," said Kalkidan Burke, grade 12 student and OHS student president. "The asking to touch my hair, those would be coming from the teachers as well." "I've been called the N-word obviously, I've been called a monkey, many racial terms that shouldn't be used by anybody," said Emmanuelle Jackson, another grade 12 student. "I've been told my skin is dirty." "Are you the one who eats cats and dogs? Will your parents beat you if you don't get an A?" said Hannah Burke, also in grade 12. "These words are a part of me now." "I have never in my 17 years of life been proud to be Chinese," she said, "I have never felt that I belong at OHS or the Oromocto community." Students who spoke at the rally say the racism they experience isn't just a few incidents. It's a daily occurrence. And they feel administration isn't doing enough to combat racist behaviours. Administration responsePrincipal Kevin Inch was at the protest, along with a few other administrative staff. He says he understands that students are frustrated to see racist acts going undisciplined. "We try to be fair and just in all occurrences in whatever the infraction may be in the school," said Inch.Inch says he and the administration has been working with the school's Black history committee to deal with systemic racism and improve education on race issues for both students and staff. Inch points to school assemblies and guest speakers as part of a continuing process to combat racist behaviours. Allies needed Another criticism from OHS students has been the lack of action from their fellow classmates to combat what is happening in the school. "We need more allies," said Taylor Carr, a grade 12 student. "We need more white people speaking up about this issue. It is not the responsibility of the Black students in this school to be solving all of the problems that we have here." "What I really want to see change is your actions you do in the school," said Kalkidan Burke. "I want to see students standing up against racism when they see it."

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation. He also ordered a separate probe into staffing and procedures at the base's Criminal Investigation Command unit, which is responsible for investigating crimes on Fort Hood.The actions come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, McCarthy said based on an independent panel's review, he concluded that the issues at Fort Hood, including major flaws in the response to sexual assault and harassment, “are directly related to leadership failures.” He said he was gravely disappointed in the commanders there, adding, “without leadership, systems don’t matter.”Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, told reporters that he spoke to Guillen’s mother on Tuesday morning and told her, “We are holding leaders accountable, and we will fix this.”Gloria Guillen, Vanessa's mother, said during an emotional press conference in Houston that she spoke with McCarthy and told him the administrative actions were a step in the right direction, but she wanted to see those who had failed her daughter serve jail time.“Nothing is going to take away the pain I feel as her mother all day and all night,” Guillen said in Spanish through tears.Natalie Khawam, the Guillens' attorney, said Criminal Investigation Command (known as CID) officers were among those fired or suspended Tuesday. The panel found that Fort Hood was used as a training ground for new CID officers, and there was a lot of turnover and many of the officers were inexperienced and overassigned.McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers. The panel found there were no detailed procedures for what commanders of small units should do if a soldier is missing, but not necessarily AWOL, or absent without leave. The new policy requires leaders to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the soldier to determine if the absence is voluntary before declaring anyone AWOL.The firings include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and his Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp. Among those suspended were Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.The Army did not provide the names of the other lower-ranking soldiers who face possible discipline.The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. Asked about that, McConville said White was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year so wasn't at the base. “Leadership is about presence,” said McConville.Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Efflandt’s move was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.Army leaders and members of the independent panel acknowledged that the death of Guillen, 20, earlier this year was a catalyst for a deeper look into what have been longstanding crime and other problems at the base.According to investigators, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by Fort Hood. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.The five-member panel spent three weeks at Fort Hood and conducted more than 2,500 interviews, including 647 in person. More than 500 of those were with female soldiers. They also collected more than 31,000 responses to a sexual assault and harassment survey. They said they found a deep dissatisfaction with the sexual assault and harassment reporting and response program.They said female soldiers told them they were afraid of retaliation for complaints, including fears they would be moved to other jobs, their confidentiality would be compromised and their careers would be derailed. They also complained about long delays in investigations, and many said they didn't report incidents of sexual assault or harassment due to lack of confidence in the program.Panel member Carrie Ricci, a retired member of the Army's Judge Advocate General’s Corp who served for three years at Fort Hood, had a message to the female soldiers there. “I want them to know we believe you,” she said.Chris Swecker, the committee chairman and retired head of the FBI's criminal investigation division, said the panel concluded there was a significant lack of emphasis on the sexual assault response program, and that, more broadly, Fort Hood has a serious crime problem that largely goes unaddressed. He said commanders are guilty more of “acts of omission” rather than acts of commission.Swecker said there was little visible deterrent or plan to prevent crimes that range from assaults to drug use. Fort Hood, he said, has the highest rate of positive drug tests in the Army.At Fort Hood, White told reporters that the panel's report gave him a “historically unprecedented” granular look at the base's problems, and “what was made abundantly clear is that we have to fix our culture.” He said he will immediately implement some of the report’s suggested actions and has already held two sexual assault review board meetings. He also said he ordered a ”compassion team" to meet with all of the soldiers who were fired or suspended.____Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

  • Nurse who left Amber Athwal alone can never practise again, tribunal rules

    The woman who was on duty when a little girl went into cardiac arrest following dental surgery four years ago will never be allowed to practise nursing again. Tasneem Ali was was found guilty of professional misconduct on Tuesday by the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA). Amber Athwal was four years old when she went to Dr. William Mather's dental office in downtown Edmonton with her father on Sept. 7, 2016. After the surgery, Amber was supposed to be closely monitored by Ali. According to an agreed statement of facts entered at the CARNA hearing Tuesday morning, the nurse failed to appropriately monitor the little girl during recovery from general anesthetic and failed to stay with her at all times. The four-year-old suffered permanent brain damage because of oxygen deprivation  "Leaving a room for even a few seconds in the context of a patient recovering from surgery and anesthesia is very, very grave," hearing lawyer Vita Wensel told the panel. "Then when an emergency arose, there were further errors in her response."  Ali admits she did not correctly perform CPR on Amber, failed to call for a defibrillator when the child was discovered unresponsive and did not call 911.  Testifying at the dentist's disciplinary hearing two years ago, Ali insisted she only stepped out of the recovery room briefly and the medical crisis happened suddenly while she was in the room.  Her version of events was disputed by a medical expert who testified Amber might have been left alone for as long as seven minutes in the recovery room before she went into cardiac arrest.  Mather was found guilty of unprofessional conduct and subsequently settled a $26.5-million lawsuit with the family. The terms of the settlement are sealed. Ali did not address Tuesday's hearing but attended the virtual tribunal by camera. "Ms. Ali is a mother and a grandmother," her lawyer Erin Runnalls told the panel. "This was a devastating, isolated incident the way in which the dental practice was set up that led to an unsafe situation for her to practise in." Her client, she said, "has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for her role."  Ali was 66 at the time and had been a practising nurse for 29 years with no previous disciplinary problems.  Amber's father, who filed a complaint with CARNA and insisted it go to a hearing, noted that Ali has never apologized to his family. "It took more than four years for this decision to come, but still we are glad that CARNA is taking this incident very seriously," Raman Athwal told CBC News. "Our family is owed at least an apology or regret from her."  The long road to recovery  In January 2020, Amber underwent a regenerative stem cell treatment in Thailand.  "Three or four months after the treatment, she started showing good improvements in memory, in speech, in physical movement," her father said. "She's able to have more control of her body now."  The treatment was expensive, he said, but nothing is more important than getting Amber well again.  "We need our child back," he said. "That's the main motive." Raman Athwal said the neurologist is encouraged by Amber's progress and wants them to go back for another treatment next year. Amber spends her days doing online Grade 3 studies at home.  "Amber is doing great," her father said. "She's in high spirits. She's a fighter."

  • BC COVID-19 positivity rate high today, with low number of tests

    BC health officials reported 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, with the positive test rate remaining high. There were 6,943 tests over the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 8.15 per cent. The positivity rate was 8.16 per cent in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and a staggering 24.12 per cent in the Northern Health region, which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry yesterday said is experiencing increasing rates. Of the new cases, 136 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 297 in the Fraser Health region, 11 in the Island Health region, 74 in the Interior Health region and 48 in the Northern Health region. Two of the new cases are epidemiologically linked, and BC’s cumulative total has reached 38,718. There are 9,315 active cases in the province and 352 people are currently hospitalized, 74 of whom are in intensive care. There were 16 new virus-related deaths since yesterday and no new healthcare or community outbreaks. "We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts,” said Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement. "Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a 'drive in and drop off' charitable toy drive.” To view COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information by health authority, click here. For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and testing, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

  • Hawaii certifies Biden's win of state's presidential vote

    HONOLULU — Hawaii on Tuesday certified the results of its presidential vote after the state Supreme Court dismissed an elections complaint challenging the entirety of the Nov. 3 general election in the islands.President-elect Joe Biden won 63.1% of Hawaii’s vote, compared to President Donald Trump’s 34%, according to the final summary report from the state Office of Elections. Hawaii has four electors in the Electoral College, which is due to meet next Monday.The pending court case had held up certification of the presidential vote for more than two weeks.The justices, in a unanimous ruling, said the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the results of all federal, state and county races. Further, even if the plaintiffs had standing, they failed to prove any facts in support of their claims, the order said.The complaint was filed by three unsuccessful candidates for office — one Republican and two non-partisans. It sought to invalidate the 2020 primary and general elections and have the state hold new contests.The plaintiffs alleged the state’s non-partisan Office of Elections violated state law when they implemented the state’s new vote-by-mail system this year. They argued this created opportunities for fraud to be committed. Karl Dicks, a non-partisan candidate who is the lead author of the complaint, said the plaintiffs believed they would find out what kind of fraud was perpetrated once they were allowed to conduct discovery as part of their court case.Dicks, who received 361 votes to place 14th out of 15 candidates for Honolulu mayor in the primary election, said he was concerned about reports that mail ballots had been sent to people who had died and others who moved away, among other concerns.The Republican candidate who joined the complaint was Emil Svrcina, who received 24.2% of the vote while losing a state House race to incumbent Democratic Rep. Ryan Yamane in the general election.Shirlene Ostrov, the chairperson of the Republican Party of Hawaii, said she supports the right of people to challenge election results but didn't advise the three plaintiffs.Ostrov noted Hawaii had been preparing to implement all-mail voting since last year after the state’s new law was enacted in June 2019, a different scenario from states where the Trump campaign was challenging mail-in ballots.“I was also very involved, along with many other Republicans, in the process from the start. And so I can say with certainty that the system was as transparent as possible. We were able to have access to almost every part of the process. And when we didn’t have access, we asked for access and they gave us access,” Ostrov said.Hawaii’s elections are administered by the Office of Elections, a state agency that reports to the bipartisan Hawaii State Elections Commission. The commission’s members are appointed by leaders of the House and Senate majority and minority parties.Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press

  • Indigenous children in B.C. have twice the rate of injuries compared to other kids in care, report finds

    A new report by B.C.'s representative for children says the majority of injuries reported for First Nations children and youth were for those in the care of the Ministry of Families and Children or a Delegated Aboriginal Agency.The data presented also shows that the highest number of injuries were reported for First Nations children in permanent care under a continuing custody order, and that Indigenous children and youth suffered more than two times the number of injuries of the non-Indigenous in the same circumstance.Entitled Illuminating Service Experience: A Descriptive Analysis of Injury and Death Reports for First Nations Children and Youth in B.C., 2015 to 2017, the report is the result of an aggregate review of injury and death data designed to be useful to the communities affected.B.C.'s Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth said past research hasn't served First Nations, Métis, Inuit and urban Indigenous communities well. "With this report, we are aiming to disrupt that trajectory and work in respectful collaboration with First Nations communities to produce research that they have said they need and that will be useful to them as they prepare to resume jurisdiction over their own child welfare systems," she said.Other findings in the report include:• One-third of deaths reported for First Nations children and youth were unexpected (due to accident, suicide, or homicide.) • Most injuries reported for First Nations youth were for female-identifying youth. • Injuries reported for First Nations youth were most commonly reported for those placed in foster homes. • Injuries were most commonly reported for older youth. • Sexual assaults and suicide attempts were most commonly reported for both First Nations children and youth and non-Indigenous children and youth. • Physical assault injuries and caregiver mistreatment were reported more commonly for First Nations children and youth than non-Indigenous children and youth.

  • Border officer 'went white' after realizing he lost Meng Wanzhou passcodes, his boss testifies

    The Canada Border Service Agency's Vancouver airport chief recalled in vivid detail Tuesday the moment that one of her officers realized he had likely given the RCMP the passcodes to Meng Wanzhou's phones in breach of agency protocols.Nicole Goodman testified in B.C. Supreme Court that she called a meeting a few days after the Huawei executive's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018, to go over the CBSA's role in the case.One of her chief concerns was about information sharing. And she noticed a sudden change in border services officer Scott Kirkland."While I was having that discussion I remember it vividly because BSO Kirkland — we were at a boardroom table and he was directly across from me — and as I was having that discussion with the team, I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," Goodman said."It's like he had an epiphany that he had this piece of paper that had Ms. Meng's passwords on it, and he doesn't know where it is."'Heart-wrenching' mistakeGoodman is one of at least 10 CBSA and RCMP officers expected to testify at Meng's extradition proceedings in relation to her arrest.The 48-year-old chief financial officer is charged with fraud for allegedly lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's assurances to continue a financial relationship with the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC was placed at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng's lawyers claim the CBSA and RCMP were directed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather information in violation of Meng's rights, by having CBSA officers question her without a lawyer and pass information on to the FBI.Kirkland has already testified about asking Meng for her passcodes and then handing them to the RCMP along with the rest of her luggage after police arrested her following nearly three hours in CBSA custody. Kirkland said it was a "heart-wrenching" mistake.'Not our practice'In direct examination by the Crown, Goodman said she had no doubt Kirkland was telling the truth."One hundred per cent accidental," Goodman said.She said she was certain "first of all because of his reaction. And second because that's not our practice."Goodman said that in the days after Meng's arrest, she was in contact with an FBI legal attaché who was seeking a copy of the CBSA's customs examination and Meng's travel records in advance of a bail hearing.She said he was "very persistent" and claimed that he had authority under a memorandum of understanding that governs information sharing between agencies. But Goodman said she needed to check with the CBSA's own people."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information that they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else," she said."And I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people, that maybe somebody might give you information if they're not familiar with the case."No mention of rumoured dealGoodman is the second witness to appear in the extradition proceedings since the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported last week that Meng is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case through some type of admission of wrongdoing.According to the reports, which the CBC has not independently verified, the deal would see Meng reach a deferred prosecution agreement to either defer the charges or drop them at a later point.Meng has denied the charges against her and has reportedly balked at the proposed deal so far.In the meantime, the Canadian court process continues to play out with the defence gathering evidence to use at a hearing next spring when they will argue that the case should be tossed because of a series of rights violations — including the allegations around Meng's arrest.The defence team also claims Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of the case.There has been no reference to the rumoured deal in the court, and neither Meng nor her lawyers have offered any comment.Meng is living under a form of a house arrest that sees her wear a GPS monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She was released on $10-million bail in the days after her arrest.

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Dialysis services sought for northern Cape Breton

    A group advocating for dialysis patients in northern Cape Breton says treatment should be provided closer to home. Janet Anczurowski is among those who spend between six and seven hours every week travelling for life-saving dialysis. The Chéticamp woman relies on a friend for drives to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital three times a week for treatment. Dialysis usually takes about four hours."If I didn't get dialysis, I'd be dead," said Anczurowski.Anczurowski said the drive to hospital can be made particularly challenging by strong southeasterly winds known as les Suêtes that nearly pushed her and another drive off the road two years ago. At-home treatment  Members of a local advocacy group known as Dialysis Services in Chéticamp say a program offering dialysis at home is not working. "It's like asking a carpenter, a meat cutter, an office worker, to go train for a week or six weeks, depending on which system you decided to choose," said Darlene Doucet. "And then you are essentially delivering dialysis services to a loved one."Doucet became involved in the mission to bring health services to her community after her father, who has since passed away, underwent dialysis last year.Anczurowski said the at-home program is not something she's considered."You get about 30 boxes a month, so you have to have room … plus you have to have somebody who's willing to do that, and I don't have anybody to do that," she said.Group member Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois said providing a service in Chéticamp would allow some patients to speak with health professionals in their first language.Some older community members have found it difficult to properly express themselves while undergoing treatment, she said."Somebody who is sick and needs to explain their condition will often converse in their first language and in our case, it's French," she said. "We have to keep fighting to make sure that issue is addressed."Chéticamp not considered for dialysis siteMarla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness, said Chéticamp is not currently being considered for a dialysis site.A new $8-million dialysis centre recently opened at the Glace Bay Hospital, which the province has said will take some of the strain off Sydney. According to the province, a number of factors go into determining the location of sites, including population, distance to current locations and staffing.  MORE TOP STORIES

  • 'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states

    HOUSTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure — a demonstration of Trump’s power to bend the GOP to his will even as he leaves office.Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. None of the moves have had an impact on the election results — and even Republican governors have certified Biden’s win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don’t know. But people have the right to know.”Signs of the power of that burgeoning political force have been building: In Pennsylvania, 64 Republican lawmakers — including leadership — have signed a statement urging members of Congress to block the state's electoral votes from being cast for Biden. In Texas, the state's Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that other states' Electoral College votes be invalidated.Even in liberal Massachusetts, five GOP candidates who lost their races filed a federal lawsuit Monday trying to decertify the state’s election results, recycling claims about irregularities and voting machines.Meanwhile, lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia all hosted meetings with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani where they allowed hourslong airing of grievances over the election as the states certified results for Biden.To be sure, such efforts have done more to build political support than overturn results. Trump and his allies have lost more than 40 times in federal and state courts. Tuesday is “Safe Harbor Day,” the federal deadline for Congress to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Biden has already secured the 270 electors needed to win.Meanwhile, Trump's attempts to personally persuade GOP lawmakers, governors and state election officials to intervene have failed.The president reached out twice last week to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to press the state’s legislature to replace the electors for Biden with those loyal to Trump. Cutler told him state law prevented such a move, according to a spokesman.Still, Trump has succeeded in using his unfounded grievances to build political power. The president has already raised more than $170 million since losing to Biden, requesting donations for an “election defence fund.” Most of that will become seed money for his post-presidency political career, going to a Trump-founded political action committee called Save America.The president has shown he's willing to attack state Republicans who don't back his cause. Trump tweeted Monday that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud" and said he should be replaced.Duncan replied Tuesday: “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership,” adding that Trump had proven that a “business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”Some Republican groups, including state GOP committees, have grabbed hold of the Trump team's claims with both hands.The Arizona Republican Party late Monday appeared to ask supporters to consider dying to keep Trump in office. The state party's official Twitter account retweeted conservative activist Ali Alexander's pledge that he was “willing to give my life for this fight."“He is. Are you?” the Arizona GOP added.Some Republicans have spoken out against Trump's fight to subvert the results. “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Toomey has said he does not plan to run for reelection in 2022.Many of those seeking a political future in the Republican Party have been far more careful in their criticism. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler this week repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's win, as she hopes to persuade Trump supporters to support her in her January runoff election.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor, and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Dale Carpenter, a law professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, noted that Texas typically files federal cases with a coalition of other states but in this case was alone. Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins did not sign the petition, which is also rare for a state filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.“I do not believe this effort will be successful. In fact, I’m certain it will not be,” Carpenter said. “But the fact that it was even attempted is an indicator of some degree of erosion of our norms of politics.”Trump celebrated the lawsuit Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for "COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”___Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press journalists Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.Nomaan Merchant And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

  • 'I had to prove myself': Sask. woman makes firefighting history

    More than 20 years after she became the longest-serving woman in her firehall, Michelle Vandevord of Muskoday First Nation is the first female president of the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC). In an interview, Vandevord spoke about taking on the new role this summer and her plans to prioritize prevention and tackle gaps facing First Nations fire services. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Q: Why did you become a firefighter? A: I had a friend, Randy Bair, who shoulder tapped me and said, "Hey, you should come to the meeting." It was all males at that time. I got pushed harder, I feel like, and I even admit that to this day. I made a point of just sticking it out. And I loved it. I instantly just really wanted to help in my community. It was something brought down to me from my grandmothers. (Volunteering) was close to my heart. It being a small community, most of the people in the fire department were family or close friends. A lot of it was just cousins ragging each other. I remember on my first meeting them saying, "Boys, we have a girl here now, so you're going to have to close the bathroom door." I had to prove myself just like anybody else did. If one of the boys were bringing one of the bigger (men) down the ladder, I was doing the same thing. Q: How did your experience shape your priorities in AFAC? A: It all comes back to our housing. We know housing is inadequate and we have overcrowding. On reserve, when (Ottawa) is allocating funding, a lot of that funding is directed to certain programs (like health and education). (For fire protection,) each First Nation community has the ability to use that money any ... way they want. It's never been specific to fire services on reserve. Let's say you don't have a fire department; (it) may be going to help with housing or needs with the health sector. One huge thing I would love to see changed is having those fire dollars specific to fire prevention on reserve. We'd see a huge decrease in fires. There (also) hasn't been fire stats or data compiled by Indigenous Services Canada since 2010, which is a huge gap. If you have a fire, what do you with that information? It just sits at the firehall or sits in the community. Q: What's your advice to young women who are aspiring firefighters? A: When I first joined, I remember there might have been one other female within all the departments of Saskatchewan in fire training. In the next years, there'd be a few more. Now I know there's some fire departments where it's almost (at parity). Watching that over the years really uplifts my heart, to see more girls getting into it. The same advice (is what I give) my own daughters their whole lives: You can do and be anything you want. That goes for anything in your life.Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

  • How an investigation into a cabinet minister started, after turmoil over police promotions

    For a week, the rumours had consumed the top levels of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary — who was getting promoted in the top ranks of the provincial police force, and who wasn't.The rumours about the promotions turned out to be 100 per cent accurate. And top brass at the RNC had their suspicions why.On March 11, RNC Chief Joe Boland was asked to meet with Premier Dwight Ball, where he would discuss just that.According to unsealed court records obtained by CBC News, Boland told Ball that a criminal investigation would be requested into one of his ministers, for an alleged breach of trust and breach of cabinet confidentiality. The RNC chief then advised the premier not to take any action, and to "proceed with business as usual."The matter was turned over to the RCMP, and news of their investigation into Sherry Gambin-Walsh would not hit the public spotlight until more than three weeks later, after the Mounties executed a warrant to seize her cellphones and she was removed from cabinet.In their submission to the judge to obtain the warrants, RCMP investigators said they believed Gambin-Walsh provided the cabinet papers to RNC officer Paul Didham, who then shared the information with other members of the force.Some 56 pages of RCMP court filings obtained by CBC News reveal what was going on in the hallways of Confederation Building and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters in the month before that news broke.They outline turmoil at the RNC, as the details of pending promotions at the top levels of the force leaked after they were presented to the cabinet for approval. Those who didn't get promotions expressed dismay to their colleagues. Those who did get promotions heard about them through the rumour mill, not official channels. Deputy Chief Paul Woodruff found out from the leak that he himself had been shuffled to a new position, in a lateral move.In an audio recorded statement to RCMP investigators in late March, Boland said the situation had been "devastating for morale." He said it caused people to lose faith and trust in the process, and the leak caused severe and irreparable damage to the RNC and the provincial government.Boland told the Mounties he met with the premier because he believed this could take down a minority government.Suspicions quickly centred around an officer who had not been promoted — then acting Insp. Paul Didham — and his friendship with a cabinet minister who would have had access to the information.In a recorded statement to RCMP investigators, Woodruff said Didham and Gambin-Walsh were friends from the same community. The deputy chief said Didham told him that Gambin-Walsh had offered Didham a job at the Motor Registration Division, but he had turned it down.About a year earlier, Woodruff said, Didham showed him a text from Gambin-Walsh informing him that the premier would be stepping down in the coming months.On another occasion, Didham had informed Woodruff that Gambin-Walsh was texting Didham while being asked about traffic or cannabis issues during question period in the legislature, and Didham would text back what answers she should give. Woodruff described that to RCMP investigators as inappropriate and highly unusual.All that information was in the document the Mounties provided to a judge to get the cellphone seizure warrants.No charges laid after RCMP probeIn early September, the RCMP held a news conference to announce that no charges would be laid against Gambin-Walsh or Didham."While the investigation confirmed that the contents of a confidential cabinet document were shared, after reviewing all of the evidence and taking into consideration the elements required to obtain a conviction, the decision was made to not pursue criminal charges," said RCMP Sgt. Adam Palmer.At the time, Palmer said nobody benefited from the situation. He noted outside prosecutors in Nova Scotia were consulted as part of the process that resulted in the decision.In a statement at the time, Gambin-Walsh said she didn't know what was in the contents of the documents the RCMP used to obtain a search warrant for her phones."It is important for my constituents to know that at no time did I try to influence the RNC promotional process, nor allow my friendship with the officer to influence my actions," Gambin-Walsh said in a statement at the time."I want to thank those who stood by me through this investigation."Soon after, Premier Andrew Furey said she would not return to cabinet, citing the RCMP's findings that she "broke cabinet confidence."Gambin-Walsh remains in the Liberal caucus. She was the sole sitting Liberal MHA to face a nomination challenge for the next election, which she won.Application filed to unseal recordsSoon after Gambin-Walsh departed cabinet in early April, CBC News filed an application at provincial court to unseal documents the police used to convince a judge to issue the warrant.At the time, the courts were operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions. A judge pushed the matter back until late June. As part of general pandemic-related delays, it was then bumped again, to early October.Finally, this week — after a review by Department of Justice lawyers to determine that the release of the documents would not breach cabinet confidentiality — a judge ordered them unsealed.Lawyers for Gambin-Walsh and Didham both consented to the release. So did the Crown representing public prosecutions.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Saskatchewan's vaccine plan delayed; health official says COVID growth too high

    REGINA — A senior official with the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province's health-care system won't be able to cope if the recent growth in COVID-19 cases continues.  Dr. Julie Kryzanowski's presentation to more than 100 physicians at a virtual town hall last week has been posted online. She told the town hall that in the last week officials had recorded exponential growth in infections, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths. "We do know that with this rate of growth it's not sustainable for our health system and continues to stress our capacity," doctors heard, hours after the health authority announced it was diverting up to 600 staff to respond to the surge. For almost three weeks, masks have been mandatory in indoor public spaces provincewide and no more than five visitors have been allowed to gather inside a home.  Kryzanowski said in her remarks that the public-health orders "are expected to help dampen that rate of growth." "But we also know that there’s momentum behind this, so as those measures are introduced, the more restrictive those measures need to be.”  The presentation stated that "the slower measures are implemented the more restrictive the measures will need to be." The effect of the latest public-health orders added almost two weeks ago — a 30-person limit for public venues and no team sports — will take several weeks to see any impact, Krysanowski said.  She said the effectiveness of the rules depends on how many people comply.  Doctors were also told to expect a time lag between hospitalizations for COVID-19 and a change in case numbers.  “Hospitalizations, ICU admissions, deaths will continue to rise even as case numbers are maybe flattening because of that lag period."  Health Minister Paul Merriman said Tuesday that the government and health officials would reveal early next week what public-health rules would apply over the holidays. The current measures expire Dec. 17.  Premier Scott Moe has said he hopes to be able to relax some restrictions to allow people to gather over Christmas, but that will depend on the severity of the virus's spread.  Tuesday marked the deadliest day of the pandemic yet in Saskatchewan with six additional deaths. Five people who died were in their 80s and one resident was in their 30s. The province also reported 183 new infections and said 144 people were in hospital, with 27 in intensive care. Moe was to outline his province's vaccine delivery plan Tuesday, but a power outage at the legislature in Regina delayed that by a day.  He has said the first in line once a vaccine is approved and delivered will be health workers and some of the province's most vulnerable, including long-term care residents. Moe told the legislative assembly on Monday that it appeared the province's case numbers were stabilizing, but that the seven-day average for daily cases was still too high at 264.  The premier said his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."  Moe said vaccinations will happen in phases determined by health officials as more doses become available in the new year. The government said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but a communications plan will be part of the distribution. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said the health authority announced it was diverting up to 60 staff to respond to the surge.

  • Pandemic prompts cancellation of Alaskan holiday tradition

    JUNEAU, Alaska — The traditional holiday open house at the governor's mansion in Juneau won't be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday. Spokesperson Jeff Turner, by email, said the pandemic “has fundamentally changed how Alaskans will observe the holidays. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community of Juneau, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s holiday open house.” The mansion in years past has opened to the public for the event, with the governor, and often the lieutenant governor, and their spouses greeting people as they file through the decorated house en route to a room filled with cookies and other treats. The holiday-season tradition began in 1913 and was held every year except for two years during World War II, the governor's office has said. Dunleavy last month asked Alaskans to “consider celebrating differently” during the holidays. The state has reported more than 36,700 resident cases of COVID-19, and 145 related deaths. The state health department said Monday an earlier reported backlog of 1,600 cases has been added to a public online dashboard. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death. The Associated Press

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press