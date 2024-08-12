PTC 5 likely to become tropical depression today, develop into tropical storm soon
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression and possibly a tropical storm named Ernesto.
The latest predictions give a two-in-three chance of La Niña developing by the fall months
The 2025 Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts a wetter-than-average winter. Much of the US will have milder temperatures, central US gets the cold.
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
After the EV startup collapsed, owners who paid as much as $70,000 now find themselves stuck with vehicles that are slowly falling apart.
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
In Quebec, several municipalities remain under a state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby dumped record amounts of rain across the province. Two days after the storm, thousands of residents remain without electricity and many are just starting to pump out flooded homes and basements. Matilda Cerone reports.
The Perseids meteor shower peaks between August 11th and 13th this year.
HINTON, Alta. — Details about when and how evacuated residents of Jasper will be allowed to return to their homes nearly three weeks after a wildfire forced them to flee will be announced today.
“The Mediterranean is a hot spot of the climate crisis” says Dr Kostas Lagouvardos from the National Observatory of Athens.
No good deed goes unpunished. That's how Mark Griffin is feeling after he volunteered for public safety reasons to help raise and haul away a sailboat that sat at the bottom of the St. John River near Browns Flat for months with only the tops of its two masts visible.Griffin, a Canadian Coast Guard contractor, took on the venture last month with hobby diver David Grandy and says it's been an ordeal ever since.He estimates he spent between $5,000 and $10,000 in time, fuel and equipment between Ju
Lifeguards discovered the whale about 6 p.m. Saturday, located between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, which forecasters say will likely become Tropical Storm Ernesto, rapidly moves west on a path toward the Caribbean islands.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms amid high temperatures that saw parts of the UK exceed 30C.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving storm has been dumping intense rains on northern Japan, swelling rivers, sending residents to shelters and disrupting traffic during a Japanese Buddhist holiday week.
BHP, Rio Tinto and Qantas will invest a total of A$80 million ($52.7 million) as early-stage investors in an Australian carbon credits fund that aims to invest in land reforestation projects, according to statements from the fund and the companies on Monday. The fund, managed by Silva Capital - a joint venture between Roc Partners and C6 Investment Management, aims to raise A$250 million to generate and manage Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) from reforestation initiatives. ACCUs are issued by the Australian government's $3 billion Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) to help the country slash its carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030.
The town of Chelsea, Que., has issued a state of emergency after Friday's heavy rainfall.The state of emergency will last 48 hours from about 9 a.m. Saturday, the municipality's mayor, Pierre Guénard, said in a video posted to Facebook.It will allow emergency crews to respond to the damage quickly, Guénard said."We still have many residents that are cut off — their road has been literally cut in half," Guénard said in the video.He's calling for residents to be respectful of workers and heavy mac