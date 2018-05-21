PTSD Expert Offers Former U.S. Marine Advice For How He Can Help Heal His Brain

Daniel is a former United States Marine who suffered a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and now suffers from PTSD and anxiety. Adding to his stress, he is also caught in the middle of fighting between his fiancée and his mom and sister.



Dr. Phil arranges for Daniel to meet with personal development life coach and Dr. Phil contributor, Mike Bayer, who offers Daniel advice on how he can stand up for himself in the midst of the chaos.



Dr. Phil explains that Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), from which Daniel suffers, has a large neurological component to it. He introduces Dr. Frank Lawlis, author of the PTSD Breakthrough and who Dr. Phil considers to be a leading expert on PTSD. Dr. Lawlis is also chairman of the Dr. Phil Advisory Board and co-founder of the Lawlis Peavey PNP Center.



“Step number one is do a brain map and see where the injury is and then begin to introduce him to areas that will basically fix or what we call create a plasticity in the brain that will give him his memory back. That will give him his way of dealing with his anxiety and with his depression,” Dr. Lawlis says. “Coach Mike becomes part of that team that he can meet with every day, or every week or something to keep him on line.”



Dr. Phil also introduces Dr. Cecelia Mylett, executive and clinical director at CAST Centers, who works closely with Coach Mike Bayer. She shares how her team can help to support Daniel in his recovery.



