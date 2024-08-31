Pub food handlers told not to 'scratch backsides'

The inspection identified multiple food hygiene problems at the Bulls Head [BBC]

A pub has been closed after inspectors found multiple food hygiene problems, including a food handler who was observed repeatedly scratching his bottom.

The Bulls Head in Denby, Derbyshire, was told to improve its procedures following the inspection, including an instruction that food handlers "must not repeatedly touch/scratch their backsides".

The pub group which owns the public house said it had since closed the premises and removed the former landlady, who reportedly ordered an inspector to leave the premises.

A spokesperson for WJS Group said: "We have now recruited a couple to take on the Bulls Head and will fully comply with environmental health procedures."

'Repeated bottom scratching'

The inspection report, addressed to the former landlady, states: "Your food handler [redacted name] scratched his backside through his shorts several times, touched his face and dirty equipment, but failed to wash his hands after touching those items.

"This may lead to contamination of food."

Under a heading stating "action required", the report states: "Food handlers most not repeatedly touch/scratch their backsides then prepare food. Wash hands after such behaviour."

It also says: "If there is an issue that causes repeated bottom scratching, that food handler must not work in the kitchen until the problem is resolved so they do not repeatedly scratch/touch their bottom."

The pub is currently closed [BBC]

Two environmental health officers from Amber Valley Borough Council made an unannounced visit to the pub on 23 July.

The visit was to check progress following a previous food hygiene inspection, and to investigate a complaint regarding hygiene.

One of the officers reported that the woman in charge threatened to call police.

"When I informed you that food production must stop, you told me several times to leave, and threatened that if I did not leave, you would call the police to have me removed from the premises," the officer wrote in a letter to the woman.

"I reminded you that I was carrying out my duties in accordance with food law and that I was authorised to do so."

Other problems identified during the inspection included:

Prawns being left to defrost on a sink drainer and being exposed to contamination, "for example by the flies in the premises"

Several food items being past their use by date or mouldy

Food handlers not washing their hands

The woman in charge rinsing her hands under a tap then wiping them on her dress

The only cleaning cloth provided being a tea towel, which "looked dirty and smelled of dirt/mould"

The same sole tea towel being used to wipe food preparation surfaces, clean, and also dry hands

Food cooking and food storage areas and equipment being left dirty

Raw meat being stored on top of salad and half an uncovered melon

Food including milk, raw meat and potatoes being stored on the floor

Sinks, hand basins, taps, doors, door handles and equipment being dirty

The pub has been told to put procedures in place to prevent problems in future [BBC]

The letter said the pub agreed to close the kitchen and stop food production until an authorised officer has decided there is no longer a health risk.

However, if the pub had not agreed the council would have closed it with an "emergency prohibition notice", and attended court for a formal closure.

"You and your staff did not know how to hygienically prepare food and did not appear to appreciate the risks which you pose to the health and safety of customers that consume food produced at your premises," the report states.

A spokesperson for WJS Group said: “We take food hygiene extremely seriously and acted as soon as the matter was brought to our attention.

"We instructed food to stop being served and subsequently removed the former landlady and closed the pub.

"We have now recruited a couple to take on the Bulls Head and will fully comply with environmental health procedures.

"We are confident of achieving a high rating on the environmental health team's next visit and look forward to welcoming customers back.”

Follow BBC Derby on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related internet links