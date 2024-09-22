Pub serves Britain’s biggest bratwurst – at 40ft long

The 12.12m sausage symbolises the 1,212km distance between Munich, the home of Oktoberfest, and The Castle pub - Anthony Upton/PA

A pub has cooked up what is believed to be Britain’s biggest bratwurst at 40ft long.

The 12.12m sausage was unveiled at The Castle pub in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, to celebrate its new Oktoberfest menu.

The length is meant to symbolise the 1,212km distance between Munich, which is the home of Oktoberfest, and The Castle, which is part of Seared Pubs.

Patrons get ready to tuck into the bratwurst topped with crispy onions, mustard, and curry ketchup - Anthony Upton/PA

Oktoberfest is an annual festival and celebration of German culture often associated with drinking Bavarian beer.

Dozens of patrons were given the chance to try the bratwurst topped with crispy onions, mustard, and curry ketchup.

The pub celebrated the occasion with an oompah band and stein-holding competition.

Joe Burnett samples the authentic bratwurst along with a beer in true Oktoberfest style - Anthony Upton/PA

Rebecca Hall, general manager at The Castle, said: “Droitwich Spa is a long way from Munich, so we wanted to give our customers a taste of Oktoberfest in their local pub – and make history with the longest bratwurst in the Midlands.

“Our team had a lot of fun grilling this authentic bratwurst and will be delighted to serve customers German bratwurst from the same recipe and other Oktoberfest favourites until the end of October.”

Marc Razzell, The Sausage Man, who supplies the bratwurst for Seared Pubs, added: “When Seared Pubs approached us, we were keen to take on this challenge.

“We’ve been making bratwursts for decades using a recipe that’s been handed down from generation to generation in Germany – it’s as traditional as you can get.

“It’s exciting to know that there will be enough of this authentic bratwurst for everyone to try, alongside other Oktoberfest staples like schnitzel and Bavarian beer.”