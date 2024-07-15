Public auditor warns France's national finances are in 'worrying state'

France's public finances are reason for concern, its court of auditors warned on Monday, cautioning that the government's pledge to rein in the deficit by 2027 was unrealistic.

Tax cuts, inflation, lingering fallout from the Covid crisis and major new expenses including the 2024 Olympics mean that, on its current trajectory, France looks unlikely to bring its deficit below 3 percent within three years.

That's according to the Court of Accounts, the body responsible for auditing the use of public funds in France.

In its latest assessment of France's finances, the court warned that 2023 was "a very bad year" and was followed by a number of emerging risks in 2024, including widespread farmers' protests, unrest in New Caledonia and the cost of organising the Paris Games.

The government's goals to save billions of euros and bring the deficit below 3 percent by 2027, as required by EU rules, are "unrealistic targets" based on overly optimistic growth forecasts and unprecedented savings on public spending, the auditors said.

Its own calculations show that "any deviation from the growth, expenditure or revenue forecasts would be enough to derail the trajectory and miss the deficit and debt targets for 2027".

Climate costs underestimated



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France needs to introduce 25 billion euros in cuts to tackle EU deficit

Climate disasters cost French insurers €6.5bn in 'worrying uptick'

Paris Olympics to cost taxpayers between three and five billion euros, French auditor says