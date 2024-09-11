Public calls for firing of Fort Worth officer who shot driver after hit-and-run on I-35W

A handful of Fort Worth residents are seeking accountability for an off-duty police officer’s actions during a Sept. 3 hit-and-run incident on Interstate 35W.

They argued that Officer William Martin’s actions were part of a pattern of aggressive behavior, and said he should be removed before any residents get hurt.

Community activist Gerald Banks Sr. recounted Martin’s involvement in the 2016 arrest of Jacqueline Craig — which became a national story — saying the officer could kill someone if he’s not held accountable.

Abiola Agoro, with the non-profit group Disturbing Inequity, compared Martin to a cattle dog who can’t herd cattle.





Just as a farmer would be liable for a cattle dog not stopping cows from damaged a neighbor’s property, so too will the city be liable for the officer’s misconduct, Agoro said.

Martin called 911 around 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 saying he’d been in a hit-and-run with a red Ford F-150 pickup on southbound side of I-35W near the Morningside Drive exit, according to a police press release.

Martin said the other driver was trying to ram him while he was in pursuit, according to the release. He then reported shots fired, the release said.

Martin was placed on restricted duty Sept. 5 during an investigation of the incident, according to a second police press release.

The identity of the other driver has not been released.

Members of the Fort Worth City Council opted to reserve judgment while the investigation plays out.

Councilmember Chris Nettles, who represents parts of south and southeast Fort Worth, said he’d like to see the audio of Martin’s 911 call released to give the public.

“It will give more context to the community, and I don’t think it hurts the investigation,” he said.

Councilmember Michael Crain, who represents west Fort Worth, said he had total confidence in police Chief Neil Noakes to conduct the investigation, and act swiftly to address any problems that need correcting.

“The facts as have been reported to this point suggest there may have been some overzealous behavior, but I want to reserve any judgment until I understand the full realm of the facts,” he said.

In the realm of work, past behavior is usually a predictor of future behavior, said Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens.

However, Bivens said she wanted to reserve judgment on Martin until all the facts of the case are known.

Mayor Mattie Parker also expressed her confidence in Noakes in a statement texted to the Star-Telegram.

Parker said she’s supporting the police department and the city’s police oversight monitor as they work through their process to investigate the incident.