Public to create sign for renamed Overground line

Each of the six Overground lines will be given a new name and represented by a new colour from autumn [PA Media]

A textile version of the London Overground sign for the renamed Weaver line will be created at public sessions.

Transport for London (TfL) said participants would weave a new roundel to be displayed at a station on the route.

Each of the six Overground lines will be given a new name and represented by a new colour from autumn in an attempt to make the network easier to navigate.

Weaving sessions are to be held at Chingford Community Hub on 8 and 30 September.

The Weaver line will be the new name for the maroon route between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt, Enfield Town and Chingford.

It runs through areas with a history of tapestry, art and design.

London's deputy mayor for communities and social justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, said the free community sessions were "a brilliant chance to create a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line".

Cockpit, a social enterprise supporting craftspeople, is supporting TfL in running the sessions.

TfL customer director Emma Strain said: “The completed tapestry will symbolise the power of collaboration, unity and the creativity of Londoners.”

The overhaul of the routes will require one of the biggest changes in the history of the capital's public transport maps.

Other Overground services will become known as the Lioness line, the Mildmay line, the Windrush line, the Suffragette line and the Liberty line.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links