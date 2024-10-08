Public Health and Links for life host a Lace'n It Up Walk to kick off PINKtober
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "Make America Healthy Again" post received the mother of all fact checks.
King Charles III is to “pause” his cancer treatment, understood to be a weekly regimen, for 11 days as he undertakes his high-profile royal tour of Australia next week.The king, 75, was diagnosed with cancer in February this year and has been receiving treatment on a weekly basis ever since. The palace have not said what form the therapy is taking and have not specified the type of cancer the king is suffering with.However the Daily Mail reported Monday that the monarch, 75, has been told by doc
Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
Thousands of their ancestors were expelled to the fringes of the Russian Empire almost two centuries ago for rejecting the Orthodox church and refusing to serve in Czar Nicholas I's army. Today, only about 100 Doukhobors remain in the tight-knit Russian-speaking farming community in two remote mountainous villages.
Thomas Kwan is accused of injecting Patrick O’Hara with the fake jab on Jan. 22, according to multiple reports
There’s a certain kind of toxin a zap in the microwave cannot kill — and it poses a risk to your health.
A pediatric urologist explains how the bladder and the brain communicate to wake you up when you need to ‘go’ – and how that communication might break down.
Humanity is hitting the upper limit of life expectancy, according to a new study. Advances in medical technology and genetic research — not to mention larger numbers of people making it to age 100 — are not translating into marked jumps in lifespan overall, according to researchers who found shrinking longevity increases in countries with the longest-living populations. “We have to recognize there's a limit” and perhaps reassess assumptions about when people should retire and how much money they'll need to live out their lives, said S. Jay Olshansky, a University of Illinois-Chicago researcher who was lead author of the study published Monday by the journal Nature Aging.
Donald Trump would slash funding for Planned Parenthood if he wins the election next month, according to his running mate. “On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions,” JD Vance said on Saturday, according to NBC News. “That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around. It will remain a consistent view.”Vance has said before that he believes that the organization should be parti
The King will briefly cease treatment when he is away and will resume it again when he returns to the U.K., according to the 'Daily Mail'
King Charles famously skips lunch, but the monarch has been encouraged to change his lifestyle amid his ongoing treatment for cancer, a new report reveals
A food safety expert shares the easy tips and tricks for storing your leftovers this holiday season.
The famously hard-living Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkin syndrome in 2005, with the main symptom being involuntary shudders. During a recent episode of his Madhouse Chronicles podcast, Ozzy - who misused alcohol and other drugs for most of his adult life revealed he occasionally smokes marijuana after years of sobriety. "I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time.” He then credited his wife Sharon Osbourne with keeping him from returning to old habits.
Ian Paterson is serving a 20-year jail sentence after carrying out unnecessary and unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients.
Both politicians and wellness influencers are touting the benefits of unpasteurized raw milk, but experts say it’s dangerous
A family doctor has confessed to an elaborate plot to disguise himself as a nurse and murder his mother’s partner by poisoning him with a fake COVID-19 booster jab.Thomas Kwan, 53, was worried that 71-year-old Patrick O’Hara was a “potential impediment” to him inheriting his mother’s home when she eventually passed away.So, the doctor came up with an intricate plan to kill O’Hara and protect his inheritance, a court in England was told.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
Meghan attended the Children’s Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, as Prince Harry traveled in Africa
The King and Queen will travel to Australia and Samoa this month
Amazon Canada shoppers noticed a difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.