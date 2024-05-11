Public health officials confirm case of measles in Sacramento County
A case of measles was confirmed in a child who visited the UC Davis Davis Medical Center this week, according to Sacramento County Public Health.
A case of measles was confirmed in a child who visited the UC Davis Davis Medical Center this week, according to Sacramento County Public Health.
TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says it earned US$74 million in its latest quarter, up from a loss of US$83 million a year earlier. The Toronto-based company says its revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 was US$2.4 billion. That's up 23 per cent from US$1.9 billion during the same quarter last year. Constellation Software says the revenue growth is primarily due to acquisitions, as the company saw organic growth of four per cent. After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rate
Will the new subvariant cause another surge in COVID-19 cases? Here's what you should know.
The 44-year-old documented her plastic surgeries on social media ahead of Mother's Day
"I found out this was fairly common after a frantic call to my mom."
The social media dietitian overcame years of disordered eating — here's how.
Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are two public figures spreading MS awareness by sharing their stories.
Two staples you can buy at any grocery store for less than $1 are great for your heart, brain, and longevity, Dan Buettner says.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday she thought she would “throw up” while listening to the recent oral arguments in the Supreme Court over emergency access abortion. “I thought I would literally throw up listening to the oral argument before the Supreme Court about whether or not doctors and hospitals and nurses have…
Dr. Richard Brown reveals the pioneering science that just changed the life of a UK toddler.
"My Mom's last words to me on her deathbed were 'I made you a better man'… and she did. God, I miss her."
The Nebraska man was sentenced after pleading no contest to attempted murder of an unborn baby.
It’s estimated that 31,000 Canadians are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, with 28 per cent of those cases not related to smoking. Tim Monds, founder of Give a Breath, joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk more about the numbers and what’s being done to change them.
Research shows women are often misdiagnosed with postpartum depression instead of birth trauma.
Rache Schoutsen explores why the anti-sunscreen movement has gotten so much attention and reveals the real dangers when it comes to sunscreen application - or lack thereof.
Just like checking yourself for ticks, you want to make sure you're checking every inch of skin on your pets.
How stress levels can impact heart health
Ten moves to help undo the damage from sitting all day.
Insomnia, anxiety and mood swings are all symptoms people can experience when going through perimenopause — the process of change that leads up to menopause. Experts say people don't realize it can start as early as your late 30s.
Grapefruit is the superfood you should think about incorporating into your diet. But, it's not for everyone.
We dug into claims by an advocacy group related to the University of Missouri’s ER doctor training program. Here’s what we found.