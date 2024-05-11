Public health officials confirm case of measles in Sacramento County

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says it earned US$74 million in its latest quarter, up from a loss of US$83 million a year earlier. The Toronto-based company says its revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 was US$2.4 billion. That's up 23 per cent from US$1.9 billion during the same quarter last year. Constellation Software says the revenue growth is primarily due to acquisitions, as the company saw organic growth of four per cent. After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rate