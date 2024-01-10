Public invited to take virtual tour of former residential school

The public will be able to take part in a virtual tour of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford this month,

The virtual tour, presented by the Woodland Cultural Centre, will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The Woodland Cultural Centre opened on the former school grounds in October 1972. The residential school operated for 140 years before closing in 1970.

The event will take viewers through various rooms in the former residential school, guided by Lorrie Gallant, who will provide a history of the facility.

Along with Gallant, viewers will also hear from five survivors of the Mohawk Institute.

Entry into this event will be a $10 donation to support the education department at the centre. For tickets go to www.woodlandculturalcentre.ca.

"Your donation will help support our education department to create and deliver virtual programming at the Woodland Cultural Centre," said the Woodland Culture Centre website.

"We want to continue to deliver the highest quality programs centered on a Hodinohsho:ni worldview, celebrating, and sharing Indigenous cultures, languages, and art," said the event description.

The tour was put together in partnership with Indigenous owned media company, Thru the Reddoor.

Ethan Braund is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter based at the Brantford Expositor.

