Public meeting held to discuss agricultural issues

The second in a series of three public meetings highlighting agricultural issues in north Devon has been organised by the council.

A meeting about raising awareness of issues facing the agricultural industry and explore ways in which the council can help has been organised for 18:30 BST on 23 May at Petroc College in Barnstaple.

Local experts, farmers, land agents and stakeholders are due to participate in a panel alongside district Councillor Robin Milton.

The first meeting in February was on water quality and was attended by about 200 people and a third meeting is due to be held about dentistry.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, representatives from the National Farmers’ Union, North Devon Plus, the Exmoor Hill Farming Network, North Devon UNESCO Biosphere Partnership and Mole Valley Farmers are all expected to be part of the panel.

Chair of the committee Councillor Liz Spear said members of the panel would be asked how they see the current situation in farming and how they think North Devon Council can help.

"Before we can do anything we need to be aware of the problems and we want people to come along and listen to the panel, share their views and see how we can work together to help," said the councillor.

"Agriculture is such a vital industry for north Devon and it is important that we hear from those involved to recognise the challenges and opportunities the industry faces. We look forward to a positive and constructive discussion."

