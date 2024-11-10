Memorial begins for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is underway in Winnipeg for Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

As chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Sinclair heard testimony from thousands of residential school survivors and the commission's final report contained 94 calls to action.

Gov. Gen Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to deliver remarks at the service, which is being held at Canada Life Centre, the home arena of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

Phyllis Webstad, whose story of having a new orange shirt taken from her at a residential school has made orange shirts a symbol of reconciliation, says it was important for her to attend the service for Sinclair.

Webstad says Sinclair will forever be in her heart, and that she's thankful for everything he's done for Indigenous people.

Sinclair, who died Monday at the age of 73, was the also first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada, and today's memorial is the first national commemorative ceremony for an Indigenous person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024

The Canadian Press

