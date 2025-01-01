Public pushes for accountability after charges were dropped in use-of-force case involving 71-year-old
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Marcus Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates from the end of August when a ‘holiday romance blossomed’.
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.
Aubrey Vanlandingham allegedly believed her classmate was a "cheater," say police
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Donald Trump has lost his bid to overturn a jury verdict that he sexually abused former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. The federal appeals court ruling comes just a day after the president-elect hinted that he would seek retribution on Carroll for suing him over an alleged incident in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store around 1996. Trump reposted a photograph of the writer on his Truth Social account with the sentence: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely acc
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
Toronto police have issued a warning about a fraud and extortion scam in the GTA that involves threatening phone calls or text messages from U.S. phone numbers.In a public safety notice on Monday, police said the text messages contain "graphic violent images," but they did not elaborate.The calls and texts are from American phone numbers with the area codes of 470 and 404, police said. Both area codes are found in U.S. state of Georgia.Police said the scam is being reported with increasing frequ
A dangerous person alert issued for Calgary and surrounding areas on Monday was cancelled after police found the suspect of a double homicide over the weekend dead northwest of the city.Calgary police's emergency alert for Benedict Kaminski, 38, described him as armed and dangerous.Later in the day, police said tips from the public pointed officers to the Water Valley area, roughly 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary. Kaminski was found dead near his vehicle.Officials say they are no longer looki
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two security guards at a downtown Los Angeles shopping plaza were wounded in a gunfight with a man as they tried to stop him from making off with more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise, police said Tuesday.
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice