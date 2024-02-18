Public raises more than £20k for new skatepark

Organisers hope to hold an opening event

A city will get its first modern purpose-built skatepark in over 20 years at the end of February.

The Victoria Park skatepark, once "neglected" is being rebuilt to provide an updated space for the skating community in Bristol.

The renovation is heavily supported by the public, with a crowdfunding page successfully exceeding the £20k target.

Dan Higginson, director of Clockwise Film and founder of the Bristol Skatepark Collective, said: "It was amazing to see the community come together... it shows how much people would like to see this park improved."

There have been no new skateparks in Bristol in 20 years

The skatepark was initially built in 2011, but it did not get used as it was "designed poorly".

In the last two years, a crowdfunder was set up and has made more than £24k.

Mr Higginson added: "The donations came from old people, young people and everyone in between.

"It will be great to have something centrally where people can come and skate for free, get them out of the house and get them socialising."

The park will be open 24 hours and an opening event is due to be held either late March or early April.