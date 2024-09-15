Public school teacher faces the music for unacceptable conduct with pupils

A public school music teacher bought vapes for a pupil and hinted that he would stab a colleague, a tribunal has heard.

Dale Wills, 42, taught at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, which counts the Princess of Wales among its alumni, from 2019 until he quit two years later.

He engaged in inappropriate behaviour and comments as he failed to maintain professional boundaries, a Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel heard.

Mr Wills was found to have “ingrained himself into pupils’ lives” at the school, the fees of which are £51,000 a year.

More than 7,000 Microsoft Teams messages between the 42-year-old teacher and two pupils known as B and H were exchanged, the tribunal was told.

Mr Wills also bought vapes for one pupil and allowed another to “place his head on his lap”.

In one message, Mr Wills hinted that he would stab a colleague who gave a pupil negative feedback.

Mr Wills told the panel this was not a legitimate threat and he had meant the comment in jest, adding that he “did accept doing something wrong” and “stated there was no suggestion that any real threat was intended or received, and he was just trying to support Pupil B by making a joke”.

He also completed assignments for a pupil and made inappropriate comments such as “Love you” and “Do I need to phone Childline”, the hearing was told.

The panel said messages exchanged between Mr Wills and students contained swear words, discussions of alcohol and drug use and committing violence against staff members.

It also said he was a dedicated, talented and passionate music teacher.

Wills has been banned for at least the next three years from teaching because of his unacceptable professional conduct involving three pupils.

The tribunal judgment said: “The panel was of the view that prohibition was both proportionate and appropriate. The panel decided that the public interest considerations outweighed the interests of Mr Wills.

“Mr Wills’ apparent lack of insight and remorse, and understanding of the safeguarding concerns that had been raised, were significant factors in forming that opinion.

“Accordingly, the panel made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that a prohibition order should be imposed with immediate effect.”

The school, which also counts Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Ghislaine Maxwell among its former pupils, said: “The regulatory process led by the TRA has delivered a strong and definitive outcome.

“The panel found that Mr Wills’ conduct was professionally unacceptable and that it ‘clearly breached’ our staff code of conduct.

“As soon as the college was made aware of the concerns we suspended Mr Wills for gross misconduct and launched a thorough investigation which has led to this TRA hearing.

“We are committed to ensuring the wellbeing and welfare of all members of our school community and have been supporting those who have been affected by Mr Wills’ actions.”