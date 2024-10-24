Public urged to have say in area's future

The public can have their say on the future of a Hull conservation area.

Residents, visitors and stakeholders are being urged to give their views on Hessle Road's heritage and how it moves forward.

It is the sixth conservation area being reviewed by Hull City Council.

The area was adopted by the council in 1994 and provides heritage protection for its Victorian and Edwardian buildings.

Part of the proposed changes include adding the home to Henry Hird jewellers, at 270 Hessle Road, to the local heritage list.

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis said: “Hessle Road is an area of much diversity and character, so it will be great to hear the views of everyone who lives, works, visits and has a stake in the future.”

The consultation will continue until Friday 29 November and is available to access online.

An in-person drop-in session will be held at Western Library on Thursday 7 November from 14:00 until 18:00 GMT.

