Public wish King Charles well after Easter appearance

STORY: Upon leaving the church following a traditional Easter Sunday service, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla headed towards the members of the public to shake their hands and wish them a Happy Easter.

In return, several people wished the King good health, with one woman also asking the monarch to pass on her best wishes to the Princess of Wales as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Charles has postponed all previous public engagements since Buckingham Palace announced he was to undergo treatment for an unspecified form of cancer which was found in tests after he had a corrective procedure to an enlarged prostate in January.