Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following SWAT Standoff After Alleged Traffic Violation

The rock singer was also pepper-sprayed after allegedly refusing to negotiate with the police

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested after a police standoff in California.

On Wednesday, July 31, the singer, 52, was arrested in Burbank, Calif. for an outstanding warrant, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m when Scantlin was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation, PEOPLE confirmed. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police noted that the singer had an outstanding warrant for possession of a weapon at an airport.

Officers said that Scantlin refused to exit the vehicle during the interrogation, which led to him being pepper-sprayed after multiple attempts of negotiation by the police and a crisis negotiator.



The SWAT team arrived on the scene roughly two hours later and encouraged the singer to exit the vehicle. He was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital.

Police say he was booked at the Burbank Jail for his outstanding warrant and for resisting arrest.

Scantlin was released but is due back in court on Aug. 20, PEOPLE confirmed. A rep for Scantlin did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The singer, who has released six studio albums with his band since 2021, has a long history of legal issues. He was arrested for driving under the influence twice in 2015. During the first incident, he allegedly led the police on a car chase before doing a breath test that revealed his blood alcohol level was at almost four times the legal limit.

The Wrap reports in 2016 that Scantlin was charged for vandalism and trespassing after he allegedly damaged a house in which he used to reside.

The singer clashed with fans of the rock band Nirvana in 2020 after his band was criticized for their cover of the 1998 track "About a Girl." The band called the critics "toxic" and wrote in a statement, "Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE."

In a 2022 interview with AL.com, Scantlin opened up about his past offenses and insisted that he is misunderstood. "You know, the media kind of tricks people into believing things that really just aren’t seriously true. Sure, I got arrested for driving under the influence and so forth, but who hasn’t, you know? I don’t know anybody who hasn’t," he told the outlet.

Scantlin continued, "But everybody doesn’t get their stuff on blast on TMZ and reported about all over the globe and stuff. Everybody runs into like devious people you should’ve never run into, but you did and crazy stuff happened. I’m really just a cool downhome Kansas City boy that my dreams came true and are still coming true."

