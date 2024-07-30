‘Puedo hablar un poquito’: Watch Casey Affleck show off his Spanish skills in Miami

Matt Damon is teaming up with a different member of the Affleck family these days.

The Oscar winner, 53, is costarring with his best friend Ben’s younger brother Casey, 48, in “The Instigators.”

But Ben, 51, was at work behind the scenes on the Apple Original Film, which begins streaming on Apple TV on Aug. 9. He and Damon share producing credits, while Casey co-wrote the script. All three men grew up together in the same neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Damon and Affleck play Rory and Cobby, reluctant partners in the action flick, shot in their old Boston stomping grounds.

The mismatched pair attempt to pull off a robbery of ill-gained earnings from a corrupt politician, but the heist goes terribly wrong, and chaos ensues. The A-list cast also includes Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Ron Perlman, as well as cameos by musician Jack Harlow and retired baller Rob Gronkowski.

Damon and Affleck stopped by the Faena Miami Beach Hotel on Monday to do promo for flick, which was directed by Doug Liman, who worked with Damon on 2002’s “The Bourne Identity.”

South Florida has definite significance for Damon — while he was shooting the 2003 comedy “Stuck on You,” he met his wife Luciana Barroso, who was working as a bartender at now shuttered hot spot Crobar.

The Harvard alum didn’t pick up much of the lingo, though. While appearing on “Despierta America,” Damon chatted with the hosts in English while wearing a translating earpiece.

Casey, on the other hand, showed off some impressive Spanish, thanks to spending time in Mexico as a child while his big brother was filming PBS’s “The Second Voyage of the Mimi.”

JLo’s estranged husband is semi-fluent, by the way, conducting an interview while promoting 2020’s “The Way Back” in flawless español.

“Puedo hablar un poquito,” Affleck told host Alan Tacher as Damon laughed. “Si habla muy despacio, puedo entender todo, pero usted habla muy rapido.”

Translation: “I can speak a little...If you talk very slowly I can understand everything, but you talk very fast.”

Speaking of laughs, these two longtime friends look like they have a lot fun together, on screen and off.

While “The Instigators” is billed as an action thriller, with a healthy amount of guns, police and high speed car chases, there’s constant hilarious banter between the leads.

“We wanted to make a really fun film,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight of the project. “Hopefully, you laugh the whole way through it.”