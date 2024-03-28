Puerto Rico declares health emergency over dengue surge

STORY: Dengue infections are common in Puerto Rico, but are not expected until the rainy season begins in summer. Historically, most cases of dengue occur between August and December. This year, however, the number of cases has increased in a season when it is not usually seen. Since the beginning of the year, 549 cases have been recorded in the island, and about 62% of those infected have had to be hospitalized.

Dr Iris Cardona, chief medical officer at Puerto Rico's Department of Health, says that if these numbers continue to rise, the island's health system could be compromised.

Authorities on the island have carried out numerous spraying operations to mitigate the number of mosquitoes.