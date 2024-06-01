Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president “at all times.”

He did that for 28 years.

But there was never a day like March 30, 1981. That was when Edmonds, who died Friday night in Virginia at age 77, took a series of images for the ages.

President Ronald Reagan had just spoken to members of the AFL-CIO at a Hilton hotel not far from the White House. As Reagan emerged from the hotel, John Hinckley Jr. used a revolver to fire at the president, his aides and his protective detail.

Edmonds was in place for an exclusive series of pictures taken across the roof of Reagan’s limousine as Reagan was struck and then shoved down and into the vehicle. It sped to the hospital where doctors saved the president’s life.

That coverage and those indelible images won Edmonds the Pulitzer for spot news photography.

“I wish it had been for a picture that had not been of violence, of people being hurt,” he said when the award was announced on April 12, 1982.

Edmonds was summoned to the Oval Office for a chat with the president the next day. Reagan joked, Edmonds said, that photographers always asked him for “just one more” picture. He could replay the shooting scene, the president said, but this time he would use a stuntman.

In a first-person retrospective three decades later, Edmonds said in an AP video that the fateful day was shaping up like one of the thousands of events he had covered during Reagan's campaign: "Meet and greet, a little speech, shake some hands. I actually thought it was going to be a rather boring event.’’

Outside, however, the photographer heard what sounded like firecrackers.

"Everything happened in such a quick, split-second. If you looked to your right to see what the shot, what the noise was, and looked back, the president was already gone. The president immediately, when the first pop went off, he kind of grimaced in his face and that’s when I pushed the shutter down,’’ Edmonds recalled.

Would it be blurry because Reagan was whisked away so fast? Edmonds had to wait until the film was processed so he could see the negatives and know whether he had anything.

“You did the best you could with the abilities that you’ve got,” he said. Of this, he was sure: "I had the camera on him and I mean I saw everything through the viewfinder.’’

Honored in 2013 by the White House News Photographers Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Edmonds traced the arc of his career.

“I decided to take a photography class in 1968 and it literally changed my life,” Edmonds wrote. A newspaper photographer turned college professor encouraged Edmonds to photograph antiwar demonstrations in Sacramento, California.

Edmonds sold one of his images for $25 to United Press International. “I saw it in the newspaper the next day, and I knew what I wanted to do for a living.

He freelanced in California before taking a job at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin. Five years later came a promotion to chief photographer.

Edmonds, who was born June 6, 1946, in California, met his wife, Grace, when she joined the newspaper in 1975 to cover courts. She survives him, as does their daughter Ashley.

“Opting for a bigger pond,” he wrote, Edmonds joined UPI in Sacramento in 1978 as a newspicture bureau manager.

The AP came calling during Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980 with an opening in the Washington bureau. “It was a dream come true to work at the White House with legends in the craft,” Edmonds wrote.

The Pulitzer, he noted, was earned on only his second day as the AP’s White House photographer covering Reagan.

“The most important element of my job was to watch the president at all times, and I think, on that day, I did everything I was supposed to do,” Edmonds wrote.

“Still, I was convinced I was in trouble with my bosses because I had failed to get a picture of John Hinckley Jr. When I got word to call the president of the AP in New York, I assumed the worst. He told me, ‘You nailed it, kid.’ I got a $50-a-week merit raise. My bureau chief, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Walter Mears, jokingly complained that he had only gotten a $25-a-week raise for his Pulitzer.”

Edmonds retired in 2009, when he was the AP’s senior White House photographer. He had covered presidents and the world, Super Bowls and the Olympics.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

    Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Black leaders call out Trump's criminal justice contradictions as he rails against guilty verdict

    NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.

  • Sask. RCMP officer sent to hospital after driver repeatedly rammed police vehicle

    An RCMP officer was sent to hospital after his vehicle was repeatedly rammed by another vehicle in northwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday, police say.The officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 40 near Neilburg, about 215 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release.The suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver then reversed, hitting the front of the RCMP vehicle.The driver then drove forward, turned around, and rammed

  • ‘Treadmill Dad’ Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 6-Year-Old Son

    Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction

  • 'Unthinkable tragedy;' Acton man kills stepdaughter ahead of rape trial

    Juliano Santana, 49, is accused of abducting his 16-year-old stepdaughter, driving to the parking lot of her residence and shooting her before turning the gun on himself.

  • Mary Trump Flags Most Ironic Consequence Of Uncle's Trial Meltdowns

    “We know he was never going to testify, so he really needed to just behave like a respectful, decent human being," said the former president's niece.

  • Someone killed this Toronto woman 25 years ago — now Niagara police know who did it

    Warning: This story contains distressing details. It's been a quarter of a century since someone killed 26-year-old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto, and now the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it knows who did it.Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel, who is in charge of the NRPS homicide unit, told CBC Hamilton that police used genetic genealogy to identify the killer as Joseph Archie (Raymond) Brousseau of New Liskeard in northern Ontario.Brosseau was 34 and working as a truck driver when he kille

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Police Failed Mom of 2 Who Lay Dying Beside Boyfriend's Body for 3 Days After 2015 Crash: Inquiry

    Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment

  • Opinion: Here’s Who Trump Should Blame: His Lawyers

    By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in

  • 'I was so stupid': Victims of grandparent scam in court to see fraudster sent to prison

    A Calgary man who stole at least $127,000 from elderly victims in a "grandparent scam" pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud on Friday.Jason Dear, 40, admitted that over a three-month period in 2022, he collected between $6,000 and $27,000 from 10 seniorsThe victims ranged in age from 74 to 94.One victim told the court that Dear got her name and her grandson's name from her husband's obituary.Several of Dear's victims were in court Friday afternoon. 'I was so stupid'One woman, who was in a whee

  • Family pursuing negligence lawsuit after son dies at Trenton high school

    A Trenton, Ont., family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit over the death of their 16-year-old son after he was allegedly left unattended in a private room at a local high school earlier this month.Landyn Ferris was a Grade 10 student at Trenton High School who had Dravet syndrome, a rare type of genetic epilepsy that can cause seizures. On May 14, he'd been sleeping alone inside a sensory room at the school when he was found unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been left unattended.In a stat

  • Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing wife and girlfriend’s 2 children in jury decision

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury in Idaho on Saturday unanimously agreed that convicted killer Chad Daybell deserves the death penalty for the gruesome murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children — ending a grim case that began in 2019 with a search for two missing children.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Model sues over Cannes red carpet 'assault'

    Sawa Pontyjska is one of several film festival guests filmed in encounters with a security guard.

  • 10-Year-Old Girl Only Survivor in Apparent Murder-Suicide That Killed Her Mom

    After she was shot in the stomach, the child mustered enough strength to call her grandmother for help, authorities said

  • ‘A sad day for America’ and for Kentucky, whose leaders stand by Trump after conviction | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: It is indeed a sad day in America when Ky’s Republican office holders, who have sworn to uphold the Constitution, have more loyalty to a convicted criminal than to our country.