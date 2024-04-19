Pulp Fiction cast reunite - without Bruce Willis

Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night - Gilbert Flores

The cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction have reunited in Los Angeles to mark three decades of the cult classic.

Uma Thurman and John Travolta, who starred as Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega in the 1994 film, were pictured with other former cast members Samuel L Jackson and Harvey Keitel.

The group attended the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of the film held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Thursday.

Pulp Fiction was nominated for seven Academy Awards during the 67th ceremony, including nods for Travolta and Jackson and Thurman, as well as director Quentin Tarantino.

Thurman and Travolta starred as Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega - Gilbert Flores

The pair's dance to Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell in the film became a cultural phenomenon - Allstar/Cinetext/MIRAMAX

Bruce Willis, who played Butch Coolidge in the film, was not present - having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Willis, the star’s wife, attended the screening alongside the couple’s daughter Tallulah.

Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis at the screening - Gilbert Flores

Travolta, who attended the event with his 24-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, said he had a “history” starring alongside Willis, referencing 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking.

“With Bruce it was like being at home, it was very comfortable, (he’s) just a good person. We cared for each other,” he told Variety on the carpet.