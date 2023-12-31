Pulp and giant ceilidh lead Hogmanay celebrations

Pulp are playing at Edinburgh's Hogmanay party

Visitors from more than 80 countries have arrived in Scotland's capital for its world-famous New Year's Eve party.

All eyes will be on Edinburgh's Hogmanay as 2024 is welcomed by 50,000 people in the city centre.

Nineties band Pulp will headline a concert in Princes Street Gardens which will be broadcast throughout the city centre street party.

After several days of weather warnings, forecasters predict a clear cold night for the celebrations.

This year marks the 30th year of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. It is also 20 years since Pulp last played in the city.

The stage in Princes Street Gardens where pulp will headline the party

The city's programme of events started on Friday with the return of the torchlight procession after an absence of four years.

Funding difficulties meant it was missing in 2022 and the Covid pandemic saw it cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

About 20,000 people watched the "river of fire" make its way from the Meadows park throughout the Old Town to beneath Edinburgh Castle.

Al Thomson from Unique Assembly, which is organising the events, told BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the 2023 party would be closer to the big events the city held before the pandemic.

About 20,000 people took part in Edinburgh's torchlight procession on Friday night

"We are still, as with all events and festivals across the country, in a period of recovery post-Covid," he said.

"This is only the second year since the pandemic, but pretty much everything will be sold out. We want to gradually increase those numbers back to where they were pre-Covid and we are going in the right way.

"The public interest is there - people want to come and celebrate in Scotland."

'Wrap up warm'

Mr Thomson said organisers had breathed a sigh of relief over the weather after days of disruption across the country from Storm Gerrit.

He said: "We are very lucky coming out of the last few days into a period of calm.

"Going into 31 December there are going to be 50,000 people in the city centre.

"We advise people to wrap up warm. It's going to be cold but we are looking forward to a good, crisp winter night which is perfect for the event and for the midnight fireworks."

Thousands of revellers are expected at Edinburgh's street party

Further north, expected dry weather will also provide perfect conditions for Inverness's Red Hot Highland Fling - an event organisers are calling "one of the biggest ceilidhs on the planet".

This is the first year Highland Council has charged a fee for the event which was previously free.

Councillors approved a £10 charge in August to generate up to £50,000 to help cover the cost of putting on 31 December celebrations.

Jo de Sylva, who is in charge of creative content for Inverness' Highland Hogmanay, said: "Inverness is so well known for its Highland hospitality and Highland Council have decided to share that with everyone else.

"We'll have a samba workshop earlier in the day then a parade from the centre of town with samba drummers Pyro Celtica doing fire displays, and a specially-put together pipe band for the event.

"We will take everyone through town to the Northern Meeting Park where the ceilidh begins with the crème de la crème of Scotland's traditional music scene."

Three-time winner of the Scots Trad Music Award and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Siobhan Miller will lead Inverness revellers up to the bells.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland's director of events, said: "Scotland is the perfect stage for events and they play an important role in our communities, enabling us all to connect and share memorable experiences.

"Edinburgh's Hogmanay and our wider Winter Festivals are cornerstones of our globally acclaimed cultural calendar and I'm sure that this year's special anniversary edition will once again be a success."