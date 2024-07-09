PUMA's Must-Have Mostro Lands in New Hues

PUMA is gearing up for a summer of sunshine (eventually,) as the newly-released low-top Mostro sneaker is landing in new colorways. Debuting in a new pack of premium, perforated-leather styles, the new sneaker features black and white color blocking on its upper, complete with spiked soles and functional strap closures.

First introduced back in 1999, the silhouette's name takes inspiration from the Italian word for "monster," seemingly capturing the hybrid look of the shoe, fusing two core identities together. Inspired by the sprinting spikes of the '60s along with surfing shoes from the '80s, the silhouette recently relaunched to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone in time for the summer season, PUMA tapped French photographer and art director Nicolas Poillot for a seasonal campaign shot in Marseille, France.

Take a look at the new colorways above, set to land at selected retailers from July 13.

In other news, here's an early look at the new Miu Miu x New Balance 530 sneaker mules.