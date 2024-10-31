Pumpkin carver who brings ‘terrifying people’ like Donald Trump to life says side hustle earns up to £20,000 a year
A professional pumpkin carver who brings “terrifying people” like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to life has said his Halloween side hustle makes up to £20,000 a year for two weeks’ work. Jamie Jones, 41, who lives in Chester with his wife, Gemma, 39, and their two daughters, Penny, six, and Alice, eight, discovered his passion for pumpkin carving at age 30, honing his skill by practising on 30 to 40 pumpkins each year “until his fingers bled”.