The Punisher fans fear axe as Jon Bernthal makes emotional post

The prognosis for The Punisher doesn't look good.

Fans of the Netflix series have been worried about its future even before the second season was released – with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all cancelled – but things look even more dire after star Jon Bernthal appeared to be saying goodbye to the role in an emotional post.

Writing on Instagram, Bernthal said that "it has been an honour" to play Frank Castle.

"To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain," he said. "It has been an honor to walk in his boots.

"I'm endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to.

"Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe."

The Punisher's numbers for season 2 are apparently significantly down from season 1.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot previously said that he had plans for a third season, and that he would be ready to get straight into it if they were given the go-ahead.

"I've got a pretty good idea about what season 3 is, and I'm very excited about it," he shared last month.

The Punisher seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.



