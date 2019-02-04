The Punisher season 2's audience was way down on season 1, according to these stats

From Digital Spy

The Punisher's future on Netflix is up in the air – so these numbers may not make for good reading.

The Marvel series is actually down 40% in viewers, when comparing seasons 1 and 2's first weekends, according to analytics platform Jumpshot (via Business Insider).



That may sound disappointing, but it's not all bad news.

Photo credit: The Punisher - Netflix More

While The Punisher appears to have lost a significant chunk of its audience, it actually fares favourably when compared to the most recent seasons of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist – all of which, of course, ended up cancelled.

For those axed shows, they each saw declines of more than 60% in viewership.

The opening weekend for Daredevil's third season was 61% down on season 2. Luke Cage season 2 dropped 63% compared to season 1, and Iron Fist season 2 was down 69%.

Photo credit: Netflix More

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot previously said that he knows what a third season would look like, and teased that it would excite fans.

"If they give us the go-ahead, we're ready to jump in pretty much straight away," he said.

Meanwhile, leading actor Jon Bernthal has admitted that he's "at peace" with the idea of a possible cancellation.

Photo credit: Cara Howe/Netflix More

"I know the reality of the situation, and I'm at peace with it," he commented. "I really only worry about the things I can control. When I'm playing the character and I'm doing the job and it's right there in front of me, I do whatever I can to make it as good as I can. But in this business there's so much we can't control.

"Whatever is happening with these shows, these decisions are being made in rooms I'm not invited into, and I'm okay with that."



The Punisher seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.



Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)