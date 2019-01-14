The Punisher star hints that season 2 is "most likely" the final outing

From Digital Spy

A star of The Punisher has hinted that season 2 is "most likely" the final outing.

Deborah Ann Woll – who joined the Marvel TV universe as Karen Page in Daredevil in 2015 before appearing in The Defenders and most recently The Punisher – raised eyebrows with a recent social media post seemingly confirming the Netflix series, which returns for a second season this week, may not live to see a third - before expressing wishes that it will.

This of course follows the shock axing of Daredevil, as well as the cancellation of Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

On Instagram, she wrote: "Most likely the final appearance of me playing Karen Page will be in The Punisher season 2. I miss her very much. Be sure to watch!! [Jon Bernthal] is amazing in it! So is everybody!

"Hope it gets to continue for a third season."









Following a mixed reviews collection of its second season, the odds aren't looking great for The Punisher - as it looks to avoid what seems to be an entire MCU Netflix series cull.

Indeed, Daredevil writer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson previously expressed her opinion that the show's axe was "the end of the Marvel universe on Netflix" telling io9: "If I was a betting woman, you know, my guess is that it's the end of the Marvel universe on Netflix."

There is much speculation that Disney's plan to launch its own streaming service Disney+ is what has derailed the Netflix Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nonetheless, with The Punisher and Jessica Jones yet to be cancelled, only time will tell whether this turns out to be the case.

The Punisher airs on Netflix.

